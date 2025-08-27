‘People Are Gonna Be Surprised’ How Much Steelers Use RB Kenneth Gainwell Early In Season, Fittipaldo Says

Jaylen Warren is stepping into a lead-back role that he’s never held before at the NFL level. So who will serve in his old role as a change of pace? Rookie third-round RB Kaleb Johnson shows promise, but free agent pickup Kenneth Gainwell could see a lot more burn than many are suspecting.

“I think people are gonna be surprised how much they use Kenneth Gainwell early in the season,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “He’s a good player. He had limited touches [in Philadelphia] because of [Saquon] Barkley. I think with increased touches, I think people are gonna be surprised at how good he is and how much the Steelers plan on using him.”

With media attention focused on Johnson, Gainwell has largely flown under the radar this summer. But he quietly had a good camp. One that’s telling of his role on the offense. Not only will he line up at running back, but the Steelers will split him out at wide receiver to run routes.

The Steelers saw firsthand how dangerous Gainwell can be in space last season when they played the Eagles. He converted some key third downs as a receiver and ended the game with 20 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards on 10 total touches.

If you paid close enough attention this offseason, Gainwell earned praise from several notable figures in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers said he’s one of his favorite players to watch. And Mark Kaboly shared a conversation he had with a team source who specifically advised him to “keep an eye on No. 14.”

Gainwell could see quite a few snaps if the Steelers use him as a change-of-pace running back. Couple that with his role as a receiver and he could easily end up playing 20-25 snaps per game on offense early in the season. It’s telling that Gainwell only played five or fewer snaps per game in the preseason.

While Kaleb Johnson has long-term intrigue, Kenneth Gainwell may be the one who immediately tips the scales. Don’t be surprised if he’s not just a change-of-pace option but one of the most important chess pieces in the Steelers’ offense.