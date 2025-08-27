Pelissero: Steelers Signing Beanie Bishop Jr. To Practice Squad

Beanie Bishop Jr. was squeezed off the 53-man roster without a clear role in the defense, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still like him enough to keep him in the organization. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Pittsburgh is signing Bishop to its practice squad.

The #Steelers are re-signing DB Beanie Bishop Jr. to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2025

An undrafted free agent in 2024, Bishop became the unlikely Week 1 starter without other great slot corner options on the roster. He proved to be a sure tackler with room to grow in coverage. In 17 games, Bishop started six and notched 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and four interceptions.

Two of those interceptions came against Aaron Rodgers, who is now the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. His four interceptions were tied for the 10th most in the NFL and second on the team behind Donte Jackson.

As far as undrafted rookies go, he couldn’t have asked for a better debut season, but Bishop played less and less as the season wore on. He was replaced in the starting lineup by a struggling Cam Sutton once he returned from suspension.

The offseason additions of Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols put Bishop’s roster spot in jeopardy and he ultimately did not make the initial 53.

Echols and Ramsey can both play inside or out, while Bishop is purely a slot corner. He also wasn’t a big enough special teams contributor to justify a spot on the initial roster. He could still suit up some games for the Steelers this season by way of game-day elevations. The Steelers only kept eight defensive backs on their initial roster, so signing him off the practice squad remains a possibility in the future as well.

After being waived, Bishop was subject to the waiver-claim process. After going unclaimed, the Steelers quickly brought him back to their practice squad. The promising young slot corner’s time in Pittsburgh isn’t over quite yet.