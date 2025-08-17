Pelissero: Bengals Are Now ‘Listening’ To Trade Offers For DE Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be shifting their stance on star DE Trey Hendrickson with the season set to begin in just a few weeks. They were previously adamant about getting a deal done and had no intention of trading him, but Tom Pelissero is reporting a change in their approach.

“With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport,” Pelissero wrote on X. “No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price.”

The Bengals have been at the center of multiple big contract situations this offseason with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signing massive deals in the spring. They also had the high-profile holdout from first-round DE Shemar Stewart over injury guarantees before he signed with them on July 25. The last item on the check list is Trey Hendrickson, but it seems less and less likely that they’ll be able to pull it off.

He ended his training camp holdout at the end of July despite no progress in his negotiations with the Bengals. But that was to avoid fines as he remains out of practice.

Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. It was one of the big reasons the Bengals missed the playoffs despite having one of the best offenses in the league. Losing Hendrickson won’t help matters, especially if Stewart doesn’t become a force for their defense right away as a rookie.

Hendrickson was reportedly being offered very little guaranteed money by the Bengals, which was viewed as unacceptable given the large contracts given to AFC North rivals Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt during the offseason. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 15 last season and has been a double-digit sack artist in each of his four seasons with the Bengals.

According to Jordan Schultz on X, the Browns and Colts are among the teams that have shown the most interest in Hendrickson. A trade within the division would be highly unusual. It also wouldn’t make much sense for the Browns to commit that much money to their edge rushers when their window to contend is nowhere near open.

If this report represents a material change in the Bengals’ approach, things could move quickly with teams having had plenty of time to mull their biggest and best offers over the last several months.