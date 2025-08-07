Payton Wilson ‘Thrilled’ To Put Green Dot Experience To Use Against Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing all their starters during their first preseason game on Saturday. Some of them will still see time against the Jaguars, though. That includes second-year linebacker Payton Wilson. Mike Tomlin has plenty of confidence in Wilson. He’s giving Wilson the green dot for Saturday’s game, meaning Wilson will essentially be the defense’s quarterback. That’s a role he’s excited to take on, as he mentioned after Thursday’s practice.

“As a linebacker, I mean, that’s everything to have the trust of the head coach,” Wilson said, via Pittsburgh DSEN on YouTube. “For you to have a green dot, it says a lot. Just being able to lead the defense, get them lined up, get them ready to play. It’s something I did my whole college career. Now the days that PQ [Patrick Queen] aren’t out here, I love to take that on. And you know, maybe one day that will eventually be me.”

“You become the quarterback of the defense. And I’m just really thrilled to be able to do that this coming Saturday.”

As Wilson mentions, Patrick Queen typically wears the green dot. This dot goes to a player, usually a linebacker, who receives plays directly from the defensive coordinator and communicates them to the rest of the defense. It’s the defensive version of the quarterback relaying the play to the offense in the huddle.

For Payton Wilson, this is a good time to experiment with this distinction. Several veterans on the defensive side won’t play come Saturday, including most of the starting defense. Wilson will get to play with younger, less experienced Steelers instead of his regular season teammates. But it’s valuable experience nonetheless.

As Wilson says, however, it’s not new to him. His well-rounded game was one of the reasons the Steelers were ecstatic to draft him in the third round last year. He is proficient against both the run and pass. He also has invaluable experience leading defenses like a linebacker should have.

Payton Wilson is in line for a starting role this year. If it were up to him, he’d play every snap. Pittsburgh hopes he can become a future stalwart on their defense, and they’re adding things to his plate in year two. In a preseason game with few interesting storylines, this is certainly one to monitor.