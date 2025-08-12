‘Pay That Man’: Ben Roethlisberger Believes Chris Boswell ‘Deserves’ New Contract From Steelers

Cam Heyward’s contract dispute has taken center stage for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he isn’t the only player looking for money. Reportedly, Chris Boswell is also seeking a new contract from the Steelers. At the moment, he’s got two years remaining on his deal, but he’s severely underpaid. While the Steelers don’t usually touch players’ contracts until they’re in the final year of their contract, Ben Roethlisberger thinks that the team shouldn’t hesitate to give Boswell a raise.
“He should be paid like the best,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “‘He’s like, ‘I’m just going about my business, I’m doing my job, I’m golfing, I’m shooting seventies. I’m still kicking, I’m still banging balls through the uprights.’ Pay that man. The guy deserves to be paid.”
Roethlisberger isn’t wrong. Last year, Boswell was the best kicker in the league. He was named a First-team All-Pro, making 41 of his 44 field goal attempts. Boswell was also arguably one of the Steelers’ best players. He scored every point to help them win not one, but two games. Boswell even punted a ball in Week 1 after Cameron Johnston went down with an injury.
Boswell is currently the 11th highest-paid kicker when it comes to average salary per season. He’s done more than enough to warrant a hefty pay day. Without him, the Steelers would be a worse team.
Recall what their kicker situation was like before Boswell. Shaun Suisham was lost for the season, and the Steelers cycled through multiple kickers before landing on Boswell.
Finding consistency and reliability at that position is easier said than done. It’s not like 2024 was Boswell’s first great year, either. He’s been one of the best kickers in the league for years.
The Steelers have handed out a lot of money this offseason. They gave T.J. Watt and DK Metcalf massive extensions. They also signed players like Aaron Rodgers and Darius Slay. Additionally, they still need to find a way to give Heyward more money.
None of that should stop them from paying Boswell, though. He’s a valuable member of their team, and his contract situation shouldn’t fly under the radar. The Steelers should find a way to get a deal done with him. Right now, it’s unclear how close or far apart the two sides are on a deal. However, given the Steelers’ history of taking care of their own, they should figure something out with Boswell.