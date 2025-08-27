Outside Additions Steelers Could Consider Following Roster Cutdowns

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster is set, but it’s far from settled. Two rookies could be placed on injured reserve, allowing veterans to circle back to the team. But Pittsburgh could also look outside the organization to round out its 53-man roster and certainly to compile a 17-man practice squad (assuming international exemption EDGE Julius Welschof is retained).

Who could Pittsburgh add? From the past several days of cutdowns, here are names to consider. Of course, not every single one will be added, and some are simply worth mentioning, but here’s who caught my eye.

Wide Receiver

– Pittsburgh could look to round out its 53-man roster with additional receiver help, as it still has one of the weakest groups in the NFL.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling/Seattle Seahawks

Once teammates with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, MVS is a downfield threat. In eight games with New Orleans last season, he averaged a sizzling 22.6-yards per reception and four touchdowns on just 17 receptions. Since the 1970 merger, his career 17.4-yards per reception ranks 20th among receivers with 200-plus catches. It’s the third-best of the century (Devery Henderson and Desean Jackson are No. 1 and No. 2).

A lack of special teams value is a problem on the back end of the roster. But Ben Skowronek can hold those duties, Calvin Austin II handles punts, and even Roman Wilson saw action on multiple units. Even if Valdes-Scantling is a No. 6 receiver or on the practice squad, there’s value here should injuries strike. Pittsburgh likes having a field-stretching receiver room.

Update: Since writing this post Tuesday evening, the Steelers reportedly have interest in Valdes-Scantling.

Trey Palmer/WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A popular name in social media circles, Palmer failed to crack the Bucs’ roster despite Jalen McMillan and Chris Godwin’s injuries. A sixth-round pick in 2023, Palmer was productive in his rookie year (39/385/3 line) before cooling off as a sophomore (12/171/1). He brings some size and a 4.33 40, but it’s fair to wonder if he’s lost his past luster. Palmer caught just one pass for 13-yards this summer. Still, he can’t be ruled out as a practice squad addition.

Zach Pascal/New York Giants

An older player, Pascal won’t bring big plays to the Steelers’ offense. But he’s a physical blocker cut from the Robert Woods mold, but with more size (6’2, 219) and far more special teams value (200-plus snaps each of the last three years). Pascal’s caught just four passes the past two years, but he wouldn’t be a bad practice squad stash if the Steelers keep three wide receivers. Rookies Ke’Shawn Williams and Max Hurleman could be the other two.

Tight End

– A blocking tight end would be wise insurance should Darnell Washington get injured. Pittsburgh doesn’t have another blocker like him on the roster.

Keleki Latu/Buffalo Bills

Some underrated names here for the practice squad. Latu has size at nearly 6’7, 249 pounds and 33 5/8-inch arms. Built in the Drew Sample mold, Latu won’t offer a ton as a receiver, though he caught 40 passes last year and a 29-yard snag in the preseason, but he’s a capable blocker. Pro Football Focus named Latu the No. 2 run blocker among qualifying tight ends this summer. He also logged 33 non-field goal special teams snaps this summer, showing he can offer more than being an in-line blocker.

Latu could be signed either alongside or in place of rookie JJ Galbreath, who is more of a receiver type.

Hayden Rucci/Miami Dolphins

Like Latu, Rucci is a blocker first. Molded in the Wisconsin offense, Rucci went undrafted last season and couldn’t stick with Miami’s 53 this year. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 6047, 247 pounds. He lacks length but earned high praise for his blocking this preseason and ranked fourth in run blocking.

Rucci also picked up 20 non-field goal special teams snaps this summer, giving him versatility and additional value should he ever dress on gameday. Those reps came on the kick return and punt coverage units.

Offensive Tackle

– With just three true tackles on the roster, Pittsburgh is as thin at the position as anywhere else. I won’t repeat the names I previously mentioned that were cut – Jackson Barton, Carter Warren, and Kadeem Telfort – but all three should still be on Pittsburgh’s short list.

Demontrey Jacobs/New England Patriots

Jacobs could be a popular name on Tuesday’s waiver wire. Part of major roster turnover under new head coach Mike Vrabel, Jacobs spent the summer working at left and right tackle (101 and 38, respectively). Undrafted in 2023, he started 13 games for New England last season. At over 6’6 with 36-inch arms, his presence alone is intriguing.

Like many teams, the Steelers are looking for tackle help, and Jacobs’ combination of relative youth with experience is attractive. Pittsburgh might be too far down in the waiver order to nab Jacobs, but it won’t hurt to put in a claim.

Jaelyn Duncan/Tennessee Titans

Duncan nearly made my weekend post linked above, but most indications were that he’d make the team. Instead, he became a surprise release. Improving this summer and finding his stride, Duncan is athletic and versatile. He’s spent most of his NFL time on the left side but has also played a bit on the right. Still just 25 with over 400 regular-season snaps, he could fill in as a No. 4 tackle, assuming Calvin Anderson will be cleared for Week One.

Our 2023 draft scouting report noted Duncan was a developmental prospect and wasn’t Day One ready. That’s proven to be true but he’s coming into his own. Tennessee was just one of the few teams with good tackle depth, making Duncan expendable.

Dan Skipper/Detroit Lions

A veteran who wouldn’t be subject to waivers, Skipper was a somewhat surprising release by Detroit. It’s possible – probable, even – he finds his way back, but if not, Pittsburgh should take a look. He is one of the league’s tallest players at almost 6’10, and his career has been a slow burn. Of his 57 career games, 44 have occurred over the last three years.

Skipper has logged an even amount of times at both tackle spots and graded out exceptionally well this preseason. For a vet like him, that’s less interesting, but there’s a resume worth considering.

Leroy Watson/Minnesota Vikings

Like Jacobs above, Watson is an unheralded name earning buzz from NFL insiders. He started four games for the Tennessee Titans last season, but he couldn’t make it in Minnesota. This preseason, he picked up 62 snaps at left tackle and another 46 on the right side. A better run blocker than pass protector, Watson could be claimed off waivers by some team. Maybe it’ll be Pittsburgh.

Interior Offensive Line

– Adding to Pittsburgh’s interior offensive line wouldn’t hurt, especially for the practice squad. The backups simply didn’t look strong enough this summer.

Sidy Sow/New England Patriots

I labeled Sow as a sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he wound up starting 13 games for the Patriots as a rookie. His role was reduced last season, and he was cut by the Patriots’ new coaching staff this season. A wide-body but a surprising athlete, Sow could either knock Andrus Peat off the roster or perhaps land on the practice squad to be elevated when injuries strike. Sow had a tough 2024 and 2025 preseason but impressed in 2023.

This isn’t a dire need, but from a talent standpoint, Sow is worth adding.

Cole Strange/New England Patriots

Lots of turnover in New England this year. A former surprise first-round pick, Strange has started 29 games over the last three years. But his playing time was shrunk each year, and most Patriots’ beat writers expected he wouldn’t make this year’s Week One roster. He’s played both guard spots and center. Serving as Zach Frazier’s immediate backup out of the gate might be a stretch, but Strange is a good name to stash. Maybe he can stick and impress, and be in the mix to replace pending free agent Isaac Seumalo in 2026.

Defensive Line

– Pittsburgh’s carrying eight on the initial 53 but could use practice squad depth, especially as Derrick Harmon recovers from his MCL sprain.

Phidarian Mathis/New York Jets

This one probably won’t happen, and the Houston Texans just worked him out. But Mathis is a top-50 pick, though he became a complete bust in Washington (23 games, 25 tackles, zero sacks). But his 6’4, 310-pound, 34 5/8-inch frame is appealing, and he’s worth a stash on the practice squad. He’s still just 27 years old.

Safety

– Pittsburgh currently has just three true safeties on the 53-man roster. Chuck Clark might circle back, and UDFA Sebastian Castro has good odds of making the practice squad, but having a sixth safety in the organization is wise.

Mark Perry/Chicago Bears

A year ago, Pittsburgh attempted signing Perry to their practice squad. He chose the Houston Texans instead. He failed to last even two weeks there before bouncing around several teams over the past season. Perry’s yet to appear in an NFL game and he’d be total practice squad material, not 53, but I could see the Steelers revisiting him as back-end depth.

Coming out of TCU, he had size, athleticism, and college production.

Marcus Epps/New England Patriots

Lots of Patriots on the list, I know. Epps signed with the team in free agency while the Steelers went after Juan Thornhill instead. Epps failed to crack the Pats’ 53, perhaps in part because the team opted to keep S Kyle Duggar instead of trading him.

Epps has ties to Steelers’ defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who coached him in 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders. As a veteran exception, Epps could begin on the practice squad. Epps tore his ACL in 2024 and it’s fair to wonder if he’s fully recovered and trusts himself again so time on the p-squad might be a good thing.

Jordan Fuller/Atlanta Falcons

This one is a stretch and Fuller could grab a 53-man roster spot somewhere else. But he couldn’t hang in Atlanta. Still only 27 with with 55 career starts, he recorded 94 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 2023 for the Los Angeles Rams. Last year with the Carolina Panthers, he chipped in 54 tackles. Fuller didn’t play a single special teams snap last season but logged more than 100 of them a year ago. He reportedly had a solid preseason in Atlanta.

Finally, a short list of random practice squad candidates worth mentioning at least in name.

– FB Jakob Johnson

– C/G Jacob Bayer

– OT Travis Clayton

– WR Trenton Irwin

– WR Rakim Jarrett

– EDGE Casey Toohill

– ILB Nick Kubitz

– CB Eli Ricks

– LS Blake Ferguson