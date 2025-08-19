OT Gareth Warren Waived/Injured By Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured OT Gareth Warren on Tuesday, the team announced. It was the corresponding move for Pittsburgh signing EDGE Kenny Willekes.

An undrafted free agent out of Lindenwood, Warren signed with the Steelers after a successful tryout at Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp. Working primarily as a third-string offensive tackle, he logged 48 snaps in the preseason, 26 in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener and 22 in the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a strong showing against the Bucs, as Warren was penalized twice before leaving the game with a possible concussion.

The Steelers added offensive line depth yesterday by signing OT Julian Pearl, a sign that a move involving an offensive lineman was potentially coming. Given that Warren is dealing with a head injury, it makes sense that he’s the player the team is moving on from. Warren was also one of the team’s lowest graded players by Pro Football Focus against Tampa Bay, registering a 34.3 grade, although his pass blocking graded out well with a 76.1.

He registered a 54.7 grade and gave up a sack in the team’s preseason opener, with his run-blocking and pass-blocking grade both in the low 50s.

Warren will now go on waivers and likely clear and wind up on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve with a split salary.

Willekes provides the team with some EDGE depth as the team will likely again rest starters Thursday in its preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan State, he has 2.5 sacks and 18 total tackles in six NFL games. He was most recently in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers, and he registered four sacks last season.

The Steelers will practice again today before they travel to Carolina Wednesday ahead of the preseason finale. Final roster cuts will be made a week from today, so Thursday will be the final chance for players on the bubble to make their case for a spot during in-stadium action.