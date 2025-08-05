Omar Khan ‘Confident’ T.J. Watt Will Be ‘First-Ballot Hall Of Famer’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of legendary defenders. That includes names like Joe Greene, Rod Woodson, and Troy Polamalu. T.J. Watt is adding his name to that list, too. While he’s only been in the NFL for eight years, Watt has built an incredible career for himself. He’s a four-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. Because of all of that, Omar Khan is confident that Watt won’t have to wait long to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

“It’s important for me to have a guy like T.J. Watt be a one-helmet Hall of Famer,” Khan said recently on The Irish Steelers Podcast. “I’m confident that he’s gonna be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I’m hoping there’s more contracts to come.

“He’s got a lot of football left in him. Excited to watch him play. He represents us so well, not only on the field, but off the field. I can’t say enough about T.J. the person, and the fact that he’s here and he’s a Steeler for a few more years. It’s exciting for everyone.”

It’s one thing for a player to get enshrined into the Hall of Fame, and another for him to get in on their first year of eligibility. That’s reserved for the very best of the best.

If Watt’s career ended today, would he be destined for that recognition? That’s tough to say, especially with the criteria for people to get selected for the Hall of Fame changing recently. Watt’s done a lot in his NFL career so far, but he might not be at that first-ballot Hall of Fame level yet.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is a good comparison for Watt’s career right now. He retired after only eight seasons, and his resumé is incredibly decorated. Kuechly was a five-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite all of that, Kuechly wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That speaks to how difficult it is for players to earn that honor.

It’s also important to note that Watt doesn’t intend on retiring anytime soon. He just received a massive contract extension from the Steelers. While 2024 wasn’t his best year, he’s determined to dominate once again this season.

If Watt puts together a few more quality seasons, he could cement himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Khan believes he can do that, as evidenced by the huge payday that he just gave the pass rusher. Hopefully, Watt’s Hall of Fame candidacy doesn’t begin for many more years. The Steelers still need him on their team to try to compete for a Super Bowl.