OG Dalton Risner Signing With Bengals After Considering Steelers Visit

Despite free agent OG Dalton Risner considering visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers, he instead is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Risner worked out for the Bengals last Wednesday, and per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, was considering taking a visit to Pittsburgh after his visit with the Seattle Seahawks. That visit never materialized, and Risner will sign with the Steelers’ division rival.

A six-year NFL veteran, Risner began his career with the Denver Broncos before spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Until 2023, Risner had started every game he’s played in, but he appeared in 15 games with 11 starts in 2023 and just 10 games with eight starts for the Vikings last year. He remained unsigned until after roster cutdowns.

The Bengals only kept eight offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster, so further additions before Week 1 were likely. The team likely kept in contact with Risner, and after cutting down its roster made the move to sign him.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Risner has played in 87 games with 81 starts. Most of his NFL experience has been at left guard, where the Bengals are slated to start rookie Dylan Fairchild, but they could also play Risner at right guard, where Lucas Patrick is slated to start. The team also has veteran Cody Ford as depth at guard.

Coming out of Kansas State in 2019, Risner measured in at 6046, 312 pounds with 34-inch arms. Last season he had a 68.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 42nd among guards, but his 76.2 pass-block grade was 13th among guards. As Schultz noted, PFF hasn’t charged Risner with allowing a sack over the past two seasons.

He’s always excelled as a pass blocker while struggling more as a run blocker, but with the Bengals looking to protect Joe Burrow, a strong pass-protecting guard fits what they need.

We’ll see if the Steelers continue to look for offensive line help, although the team is reportedly re-signing OG Max Scharping to its 53-man roster, joining Spencer Anderson as depth at the position behind Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick. Pittsburgh’s backup offensive line looked shaky in the preseason though, so further help could be on the way if the team finds a player it likes.