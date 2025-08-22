‘Not Great:’ Mason Rudolph Offers Candid Review Of His Performance

Mason Rudolph’s veteran resume trumps one preseason game. But Rudolph didn’t end the summer on the best of notes as Skylar Thompson continues to shine. Throwing a pick and leading a Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense that couldn’t get out of its own way Thursday night, Rudolph offered a candid assessment of his play.

“Not great,” Rudolph said via the Steelers Live Twitter/X account after the Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers, 19-10. “We did some good things. But turned the ball over there. Trying to make a play. Sometimes in those preseason games, you’re pressing to get explosives because you know you’re not playing the whole game. But gotta take care of the ball. That’s first and foremost.”

Rudolph’s pick came attempting to throw between the numbers to WR Ke’Shawn Williams on a crossing route. He never saw the underneath zone defender, and Panthers rookie DB Lathan Ransom intercepted the pass and returned it 16 yards the other way.

Big takeaway by the rook! 📺: NFL Network pic.twitter.com/tx3XyvZI3k — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 21, 2025

Rudolph tipped his cap to the defense.

“I thought the DB made a great play tonight,” he said. “Bailed out late. But I just gotta check it down.”

It was one of many sloppy moments for a Steelers offense that struggled to play clean the past two games. Multiple penalties, a fumble by RB Jaylen Warren, and Rudolph’s interception stalled many drives. The only saving graces were chunk plays from Thompson, finding WR Lance McCutcheon for a 24-yard score and WR Scotty Miller for a 53-yard completion to set up an end-of-half field goal.

Former Steelers players like Ramon Foster and Charlie Batch mused about Thompson challenging Rudolph for the No. 2 spot. Thompson has made a strong case to stick to the roster but it’s doubtful he’ll usurp Rudolph for the top backup duties. Rudolph was signed to be the team’s next man up. He’s proven he can come off the bench and win or spot start for a stretch and play competent football, salvaging Pittsburgh’s 2023 season with three-straight victories to make the playoffs.

Before tonight’s finale, Rudolph enjoyed a fine training camp and first two preseason games. He earned our top Saint Vincent grade among the quarterbacks. But it’s fair to acknowledge Rudolph wasn’t at his best to close out the preseason. In fact, he’s the first to admit it.