Not 5, Not 6, Not 7: Myles Garrett Cited For Speeding For 8th Time Since Joining Browns

For the eighth time as a member of the Browns, Myles Garrett earned himself a speeding ticket, hitting 100 MPH. While that is the way the Browns like him to play, they don’t want him to drive that way. To my knowledge, it is his first speeding ticket since causing a one-vehicle crash and flipping his car multiple times.

“This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving”, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com quotes Garrett as saying three years ago following the aforementioned incident. The accident caused him to suffer injuries that led to him missing a game and playing through pain throughout the year. While he still finished with 16 sacks, it appears he didn’t learn a lesson.

Nor is he teaching the right one to rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, who earned two speeding tickets earlier this year. The Browns admonished Sanders publicly for it, yet the face of their franchise, Myles Garrett, continues his reckless behavior.

Cabot cites this as being Garrett’s eighth speeding ticket since 2017, when the Browns drafted him. Going into his ninth season, that is nearly one per year. In 2021, police issued him a speeding ticket on consecutive days, Garrett hitting up to 120 MPH.

Myles Garrett is now nearly 30 years old, and a full-grown adult. The Browns are paying him $40 million per year, with $88.80 fully guaranteed. He is supposed to be a leader of the franchise, which they have had to challenge him to be, but this behavior greatly diminishes his credibility as a role model.

Of course, important people receive special treatment, which includes freedom from consequences. Garrett will certainly receive no discipline of any meaning to somebody with his wealth, either personally or professionally. It takes effort to drive 100 MPH, and one wonders how often he manages it without attracting red, flashing lights.

Myles Garrett is a generational talent, racking up 102.5 career sacks in eight seasons. A six-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and former Defensive Player of the Year, he is very good at his job. And perhaps he’s very good at driving 100 MPH, as well, but he shouldn’t be doing it.

Although he is great on Sundays, Garrett hasn’t fully taken his job seriously. According to reports, his practice habits were lacking, and he was “frequently late”, skipping mandatory activities. Whether any of this has changed since the Browns threw half of the wealth in Cleveland at him, I don’t know. But considering he still manages to drive recklessly and dangerously despite causing a very serious crash, I’m not very confident.

But at least I have an excuse to mention Cirith Ungol. Be forewarned: Tim Baker’s vocals are a very acquired taste.