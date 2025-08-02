‘No Alarm Bells There’: Mike Tomlin Not Panicking About Steelers’ Struggles On Offense

Training camp is in full swing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year’s camp is even more important because of all the new veteran players that they have. However, that also means that they’ve been a little sloppier in areas. For example, the Steelers’ offense has had some ugly days, often getting smothered by the defense. However, Mike Tomlin isn’t overreacting to that.

“I just think it’s usual for this time of year,” Tomlin said Friday night after practice via the team’s website. “Defense is usually developed a little faster than offenses, the get-to-know, the cohesion that’s required to be good. It’s just a component of it. So, no alarm bells there.”

Tomlin is correct not to make a big deal out of his offense’s struggles so far. While the Steelers have retained a lot of key components, like along their offensive line, other aspects of their offense are drastically different. They lost their leading rusher, passer, and receiver from last season. That includes Najee Harris and George Pickens, who had been staples of Pittsburgh’s offense for years.

This year they’ve added veterans in Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf and rookies like Kaleb Johnson who are expected to play big roles. Rodgers has been in the NFL for 20 years, but joining a new team isn’t easy. He even admitted that he’s still working to master the Steelers’ offense.

The point of training camp is for teams to iron out these wrinkles. The Steelers’ offense still has time to get it together. There’s no need to panic yet.

Take the 2023 Steelers for example. Kenny Pickett had the Steelers’ offense looking great. However, once the bullets started to fly, that unit was awful. There’s no reason to get too high or low on the Steelers after a handful of training camp practices.

Also, like Tomlin says, the Steelers’ defense is a little further along. That’s mostly because that unit has undergone less change. It lost one of its biggest communicators in Minkah Fitzpatrick, but besides that, most of the core pieces remain. Some players, like Patrick Queen, might feel more comfortable in Pittsburgh’s system this year, too.

The Steelers’ offense has a lot of talent. The key will be getting everyone on the same page. Recently, that’s been difficult, but it has shown flashes of promise. As camp progresses, the offense will have opportunities to prove Tomlin’s patience and understanding correct.