Nick Wright Predicts Steelers Will Go 7-10 In 2025, Have Mike Tomlin’s First Losing Season

Mike Tomlin has been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach since 2007, and he’s yet to end a season with a losing record. While Tomlin’s Steelers have had disappointing seasons, they have never hit rock bottom. That’s good, but it’s left some fans frustrated at Pittsburgh’s recent mediocrity. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. They’re hoping to change that in 2025, making several big additions to their team. However, analyst Nick Wright still doesn’t believe in them.

“I think this year they are anticipating the best quarterback play they’ve had in almost a decade,” Wright said recently on FS1’s First Things First. “Best quarterback play they’ve had since, not just Big Ben [Roethlisberger], but a couple of years before Big Ben actually hung it up. When they don’t get that, and when they realize it’s another same old Steelers, ‘We’re gonna have to win 17-13 with defense,’ I wonder if they have the juice for it.

“I also do think that Cam Heyward potentially not being around could be damaging to them. I also am not a believer that the [Aaron] Rodgers-DK Metcalf combo is going to provide the dividends they expect. My actual prediction for Pittsburgh going into the year is 7-10.”

The Steelers do expect Rodgers to give them quality quarterback play, but it’s unclear to what they degree they feel like they can rely on him. At 41 years old, Rodgers isn’t in his prime anymore. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t be a good player.

In 2024, the New York Jets had an ugly year, but Rodgers didn’t have a terrible season. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While he started slow, his play eventually picked up.

The same could be said for how he looked in training camp with the Steelers. He had a rocky start, but as the days went on, Rodgers continued to look better. There’s reason to believe that he can be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Roethlisberger.

That doesn’t mean the Steelers are flawless. There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding what Rodgers will look like in an actual game. Also, the Steelers added a lot of new pieces this offseason, so their team might still need more time to jell. They have weaknesses at spots like wide receiver. Just as well, recent reports out of their joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not great.

Could the Steelers have their first losing season under Tomlin this year? It’s entirely possible. There are a lot of unknown variables with the Steelers, so things could go sideways. However, considering the kind of squads he has been able to win with in the past, it doesn’t feel like this team is destined for a losing season in 2025. Anything can happen, but it’s hard to bet against Tomlin.