Nick Herbig To Play Against Buccaneers, Will Howard Doing ‘More’ In Warmups

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig will make his 2025 debut in tonight’s preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the news in a pre-game interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews.

“Nick Herbig, according to Coach Tomlin, is gonna play some tonight,” Matthew said on 102.5 DVE as part of the team’s pre-game coverage.

It confirms what Tomlin hinted at during his Thursday press conference with the media. While most veterans and starters who sat in the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain status quo, Herbig will get the nod and play at least a handful of snaps in the team’s only preseason home game.

Though just a third-year player, Herbig has cemented himself as a top rotational pass rusher and with seven sacks the past two summers, king of the preseason. He’ll get a good look at the Buccaneers, who won’t start QB Baker Mayfield but will trot out their starting offensive line. The unit will be without star LT Tristan Wirfs, out due to a knee injury, meaning Herbig could see plenty of NFL journeyman Charlie Heck.

UPDATE: Rookie DL Yahya Black, who missed the end of camp and the team’s joint practice Thursday with a right arm/elbow injury, is suited up for tonight’s game.

Rookie DL Yahya Black still wearing a big brace on his right elbow, but he's playing tonight after missing the end of camp with the injury. That's great news. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dP1FGa8XeL — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 16, 2025

While Herbig and Black will play, it’ll be surprising if the former’s night extends past the first initial drives. He may play a series or two before giving way to the backups. Rookie Jack Sawyer, DeMarvin Leal, Eku Leota, and Julius Welschof will round out the group. T.J. Watt will be held out while Alex Highsmith continues recovering from a minor groin injury suffered during training camp.

Dealing with a broken finger, rookie QB Will Howard won’t join Herbig in uniform but per Matthews, is more active than he was this time a week ago.

“He did do a little bit more today than what we saw last week in Jacksonville,” she said. “A lot of footwork stuff with quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. Holding and gripping the football, simulating taking a snap. So you can tell he’s chomping at the bit. Still wearing that brace on his hand.”

That tracks with Howard’s activity late in camp, going through bag drills to work on his footwork. But the fact he’s still wearing the brace is an indication he’s not yet able to throw. With the preseason finale five days away, it’s difficult to envision Howard being cleared and getting enough reps to play Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. All Howard can do is take mental reps, and he’s making the most of his time.

The Steelers and Bucs kick off at 7 PM/EST.