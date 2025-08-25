Nick Herbig Hopes He’ll Be Ready For Week 1 As He Rehabs Hamstring Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there hasn’t been much of an update on his status. Speaking to reporters Monday, Herbig said he’s still working his way back.

“Getting treatment and rehab, taking care of everything else, making sure I’m as ready as I can possibly be,” Herbig said via Chris Adamski of TribLive.

Nick Herbig on his injury and return from it pic.twitter.com/GJs4WjZZ17 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 25, 2025

Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show tweeted that Herbig said he hopes he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Nick Herbig. "I hope to be ready for Week1" — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 25, 2025

If Herbig can’t go against the Jets to open the season, the Steelers may be more inclined to keep five outside linebackers on their 53-man roster. It could open up a spot for DeMarvin Leal, who also has the ability to play defensive line and could serve a role there with rookie DL Derrick Harmon potentially out to start the season.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Mike Tomlin said he “doesn’t know yet” if Herbig will be able to play Week 1.

Steelers injury updates from Mike Tomlin and friends post-practice: – QB Will Howard is "moving in the right direction" toward full participation "soon"

– Tomlin "doesn't know yet" if Nick Herbig will be ready Week 1

– Highsmith says he's playing Week 1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 25, 2025

“Don’t know yet. We’ll know when we get closer to it,” Tomlin said via video posted to Steelers.com.

On the flip side, the Steelers will have OLB Alex Highsmith available for Week 1, as he told reporters he’s “absolutely” playing despite missing time with a groin injury, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Alex Highsmith said he “absolutely” will play in Week 1 against the Jets after missing most of camp with a groin injury. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 25, 2025

Herbig’s hamstring injury seemed minor, but it’s clearly something that’s still bothering him, and with Week 1 coming up in 13 days, he may not have the time he needs to ramp up in practice to get to a spot where he can comfortably play.

There’s still a chance he does play in Week 1, but how the Steelers construct their roster tomorrow could be a sign of Herbig’s potential availability. Of course, the Steelers also have the ability to elevate two players from the practice squad, and they could take it down to the wire to see if Herbig will be ready to go and elevate someone to have as insurance.

While the Steelers start Highsmith and T.J. Watt at outside linebacker, Herbig is the top reserve, and he’s proven he’s capable of playing at a high level when given the opportunity. The Steelers also have rookie Jack Sawyer, who didn’t flash much in the preseason but will still see some snaps. His usage would increase if Herbig misses time, and that would put more pressure on the rookie to perform.

If Herbig can get back on the field this week or early next week, he should have a chance to suit up against the Jets. Given it’s only been nine days since he suffered the injury, it’s not a surprise he isn’t fully back, but hopefully for the Steelers, he’ll make enough progress in the next few days to be ready to go for Week 1.