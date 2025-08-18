‘Nice Surprise’: Teryl Austin Says CB Daryl Porter Jr. Will Have ‘Opportunity To Stick Around’

When the Pittsburgh signed CB Daryl Porter Jr. during the second week of training camp, most people viewed him as a camp body. End-of-roster players are often overlooked this time of year, but it sounds like the Steelers may have found an intriguing project in Porter. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin offered some unprompted praise of Porter during his Monday media availability.

“He’s got an opportunity to stick around somewhere,” Austin said via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on X. “I like what he’s done so far.”

Much like the rest of us, the expectations were low for a depth corner who had to hop on a moving train at camp. Austin implied as much by calling him a “real nice surprise,” per 93.7 The Fan.

Porter not only had NFL bloodlines, but he has Steelers ties with his father being a sixth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 1997. The Steelers have always valued NFL bloodlines in young players.

Through two preseason games, Porter has played 50 snaps as a wide corner, two in the slot, and 10 special teams snaps. He’s been credited with five total tackles. Pro Football Focus has him down for a 60.0 overall defensive grade, including a 61.9 in run defense, 78.8 in tackling, and 59.3 in coverage through two games. PFF also charged him with allowing six receptions on seven targets for 65 yards.

He made the final tackle of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. As the Jaguars were driving down the field with a chance to win the game, Porter had a quick trigger to come downhill and make the tackle to keep the receiver in bounds to end the game.

Porter measured in at 5110, 184 pounds, and 31-inch arms with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump coming out of Miami (FL).

The Steelers typically only keep six corners on their 53-man roster. Porter is firmly on the outside looking in for the 53-man roster, but Austin seemed to indicate that he has a real shot at sticking around on the practice squad.