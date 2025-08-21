NFL Reveals Announcers For Steelers-Vikings Ireland Game

For months, we’ve known the Pittsburgh Steelers would play in Dublin for the NFL’s first-ever Ireland regular season game. Now, we know who will be on the call. Thursday evening, the NFL announced Fox’s Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be in the booth for the Steelers-Vikings game September 28. The game will kickoff at 9:30 AM/EST and air exclusively on NFL Network.

Per the league’s release, Pam Oliver and Jamie Erdahl will serve as sideline reporters.

Pittsburgh won’t get the A-team of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, and sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Instead, Fox will send its B-squad to cover the game with an additional sideline reporter to offer complete coverage of the game.

Davis has called football games since 2010 and is no stranger to big assignments. He called the Los Angeles Dodgers’ final game that won the 2024 World Series and has worked for FOX for more than a decade. Olsen is among the most popular names in broadcasting and had an outcry of support when Brady was brought on to take Olsen’s top spot as analyst.

Oliver is one of the broadcasting world’s longest-tenured sideline reporters. She joined Fox as a sideline reporter in 1995 and has worked for the network ever since. Erdahl is best known for hosting Good Morning Football, replacing previous host Kay Adams in the summer of 2022.

Pittsburgh has played one game in Ireland before, a preseason contest against the Chicago Bears in 1997. But this will be the league’s first-ever regular season game to take place there as the NFL continues its global expansion. It will serve as the Steeler’s first international game since 2013, a London game where they also saw the Vikings. Pittsburgh exited that game with a loss. The team will hope for a better outcome this time, though an identical travel schedule has fans worried about a repeat result.

The Steelers begin the season at the New York Jets. That game will be covered by CBS with Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, and Evan Washburn on the call.