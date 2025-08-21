NFL.com Analyst Gives Best/Worst-Case Scenario For Derrick Harmon, Projects His Stats

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten solid early returns from first-round pick Derrick Harmon through two preseason games, but the lights get a little bit brighter in the regular season. The Steelers are hoping Harmon can bolster their defensive line now while being an eventual successor to Cam Heyward, and if NFL.com analyst Dan Parr’s best-case scenario for Harmon comes true, that’s exactly what the Steelers will get.

“The coaching staff set a high bar for Harmon — announcing he would start all the way back in June — but he continues to deliver when the real games begin, adding an extra dose of juice and toughness to the Steelers’ defensive line,” Part writes. “Pittsburgh has a bigger version of seven-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward on its hands.”

Parr’s worst-case scenario involved Heyward’s contract dispute dragging into the season and the 2024 first-team All-Pro missing games – an unlikely outcome – but one where Parr writes Harmon could show he’s not ready for a big role.

” Heyward’s contract dispute with the Steelers drags into the season, and his absence pushes Harmon into a role he’s not completely ready for yet” Parr writes. “He fails to stand out in any one area and seems to be missing an elite trait needed to cause chaos up the middle.”

For the season, Parr projects 40 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks for Harmon. On the surface, those numbers feel a bit low. In 15 games with 12 starts last season, Larry Ogunjobi, the player Harmon is essentially replacing along the defensive line, had 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss. The TFL and sack totals should be better, and they are, for Harmon, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him rack up more than 40 tackles throughout the course of the season, if he can stay healthy.

It’s a modest projection, which is fair given that Harmon is still a rookie and he’s playing in a loaded defensive front. The opportunities might not always be there for him to make a splash play, but as long he stays steady and shows some flashes while making plays when the opportunity is there, then the Steelers should be happy with Harmon’s play.

Parr does project Harmon to have the second-most sacks and tackles for a loss and the most tackles among first-round rookie defensive tackles. He has Mason Graham, the fifth-overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, racking up five sacks, and he also has Miami Dolphins first round pick Kenneth Graham projected for 3.5 sacks. But Harmon’s 40 projected tackles are the highest, and his seven tackles for a loss are just one below the projection of eight for Graham.

There are high hopes for Harmon this season, and if he reaches or exceeds the totals that Parr projects, it should be a solid rookie season.