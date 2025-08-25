New Steelers WR Option Emerges As Raiders Jakobi Meyers Requests Trade

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in search of making a sizable swing at wide receiver, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers could be their guy. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Meyers has asked the Raiders for a trade. Per the report, Las Vegas isn’t entertaining the thought, but today’s news should draw in a market of receiver-needy teams exploring options.

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers recently met with team brass and requested to be traded, per me and @TomPelissero. The team, citing his value, said they had no plans to do so. Meyers and the team attempted to negotiate a new contract, but could not come to terms. pic.twitter.com/GM2oUMDjt3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2025

Meyers is seeking a new contract after signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the team ahead of the 2023 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million this season and his overall average yearly value places him outside the top 30 at wide receiver leaguewide.

Turning 29 in November, Meyers is coming off his first 1,000-yard season. Despite turbulent quarterback play, he finished 2024 with 87 receptions, 1,027 yards, and four touchdowns.

Undrafted, Meyers spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots where he posted steady though not spectacular numbers. In two years with the Raiders, Meyers has caught 158 passes for 1,834 yards and 12 touchdowns. Meyers is known for his big frame and sure hands. In three career regular-season games against Pittsburgh, Meyers has recorded 17 receptions for 202 yards and zero touchdowns. His most recent meeting came in 2023, catching seven passes for 85 yards on 12 targets in a 23-18 loss.

Adding Meyers would offer a different element to Pittsburgh’s offense. But in a hypothetical trade, the Steelers will have to juggle his contract desires and the capital it’ll cost to trade for him. The Raiders are unlikely to deal him and receive little in return. A fourth-round pick and something else might be the minimum it’d take for Las Vegas to deal him.

The wide receiver trade market has been bustling this month. John Metchie, Skyy Moore, and Devaughn Vele have already been dealt over the past week. One receiver who will stay is the Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin, who agreed to a three-year extension earlier Monday.