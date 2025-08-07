New Steelers OL Andrus Peat’s Positional Versatility Already On Display

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with a bit of injury trouble to the offensive line in training camp. On Thursday, they addressed the need for depth by signing former Pro Bowl OL Andrus Peat. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about his versatility of being able to play both guard and tackle as a reason why they signed him.

LT Broderick Jones missed time earlier in camp, but he’s back with the first-team line. OT Calvin Anderson suffered an injury last Friday and is still out, hurting the Steelers’ depth at left tackle. That’s where Peat can step in, and he did on Thursday. But Peat feels like he could be of service wherever he’s needed.

“You know, played there your whole career,” Peat said after Thursday’s practice per video from the Pittsburgh Review-Tribune’s Chris Adamski. “But I feel like if I needed to, I could play over there on the right… I was in there, I got in a couple of team reps. I was playing left tackle.”

New Steelers OL Ardrus Peat on how he’s typically played the left side over his career, how quickly this came together with the Steelers and now on Day 1 he played some left tackle in team drills pic.twitter.com/rU70Pp5O8V — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 7, 2025

The Steelers are trying to avoid a repeat of the Broderick Jones situation with second-year RT Troy Fautanu. Mike Tomlin said that, despite the injuries at left tackle, Fautanu would be staying put at right tackle. We’ve all seen how Jones has struggled with his growth after being drafted as a left tackle, but spending a lot of time on the right side instead.

And that’s where Andrus Peat comes in. He brings a wealth of starting experience over his 10-year career, starting in 103 games out of 126 appearances. The majority of those starts came at left guard with the New Orleans Saints, where he earned three Pro Bowl nods. But in 2023, he played 715 snaps as the Saints’ left tackle, so he does have experience playing that position at the NFL level.

That is where the Steelers will need Andrus Peat, at least for now. He obviously brings that positional versatility, which could help him stick in Pittsburgh. But he’ll likely get some playing time in the Steelers’ first preseason game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just how well he performs could go a long way toward determining how long he’s on the roster. Hopefully for his sake, it lasts longer than it took for the deal to come together with Pittsburgh.

“Maybe like 36 hours,” Peat said when a reporter asked about how long it took to join the Steelers. “It was kinda quick, quick process.”