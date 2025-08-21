Multiple Receivers Traded Around League Wednesday As Steelers’ Options Shrink

If the Pittsburgh Steelers were thinking about dipping their toes into the wide receiver waters, the pool just got shallower after Wednesday. Devaughn Vele and Skyy Moore were both shipped to other clubs today in an unusually busy day of deals, even knowing roster cutdowns are days away. Vele was sent from the Denver Broncos to the New Orleans Saints, while Moore was flipped from the Kansas City Chiefs to the receiver-needy San Francisco 49ers.

Vele was the more expensive player of the two. New Orleans gave up a 2026 4th-round pick and 2027 7th-rounder to land him. Moore was part of a sixth and seventh-round pick swap.

And another trade! The Denver Broncos are sending WR Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 4th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ZcvBWvT0ny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2025

Trade! The #Chiefs send Skyy Moore to the #49ers. The teams will swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2027. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2025

So far, the Steelers haven’t made further moves to bolster their wide receiver room. Gabe Davis visited the team for the second time this offseason but again left without a deal, immediately making a trip to his former team, the Buffalo Bills. With the Jacksonville Jaguars on the hook for his contract, cost isn’t the concern with him. The key factors are scheme fit and, critically, health, as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his 2024 season.

Vele is a second-year player who had a strong rookie season with the Broncos. He finished with 41 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns, finishing third on the team in each category. However, with young receivers Troy Franklin and rookie Pat Bryant impressing and No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton locked up long-term, Vele became expendable. The Saints’ aggressiveness is curious, giving up a valuable selection next year as a franchise in a complete rebuild.

Moore has ties to Pittsburgh. A local native who played high school at nearby Shady Side, the Steelers showed interest in him ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. But Pittsburgh selected Georgia WR George Pickens in the second round, two selections ahead of Moore. Moore was a bust in Kansas City, and last season, he failed to catch a pass. Lauded for his punt return ability, he’ll look to help a depleted 49ers’ roster rocked by injury, and today’s suspension of Demarcus Robinson.

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans traded WR John Metchie to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s not known if Pittsburgh is considering trading for another receiver. The starter opposite DK Metcalf has been among the team’s most significant question marks since trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the draft. Roman Wilson has improved throughout the summer, but Calvin Austin III has missed the entire month of August with an oblique injury. He began practicing yesterday.

With those names off the board, the Steelers could consider other options. We’ve highlighted the Indianapolis Colts’ Alec Pierce and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Parker Washington before. There’s no guarantee either is available, but they would be relatively cheap options if Pittsburgh wanted to get stronger at the position without making a blockbuster move for Washington’s Terry McLaurin. Free agents like Davis, Amari Cooper, and Odell Beckham Jr. remain options, too.