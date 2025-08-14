‘Most Disappointing Part Of Training Camp’: Steelers’ Run Game Has Shown No Improvement, Dulac Says

Protecting Aaron Rodgers will be a two-pronged effort for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. The offensive line obviously plays a large role in that, but so does a serviceable running game. Even with a re-tooled RB room, the Steelers have taken a step back in that area through training camp and the first preseason game.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac was asked Thursday if the running game has shown any improvement.

“None whatsoever,” Dulac wrote during his weekly P-G fan chat. “Maybe the most disappointing part of training camp.”

Kaleb Johnson was praised for his preparation and work ethic early in camp, but he didn’t end up commanding that much attention the rest of the way through it. We know what Jaylen Warren is, but can his skill set translate to a heavier role where teams are preparing for him as the primary back?

Who is going to replace Najee Harris’ production? He wasn’t flashy, but he was dependable and could grind out tough yards between the tackles against stacked boxes.

The Steelers ran the ball 51.7 percent of the time last season, the fourth-highest rate in the league. They figure to lean slightly more into passing the football with Rodgers at quarterback, but Arthur Smith has always been a run-first offensive coordinator.

The Jets had the third-lowest run rate last season at 37.4 percent. Having slightly better balance should limit Rodgers’ exposure to injury risk, but they have to be able to justify that with production. The Steelers’ run efficiency wasn’t great last season despite all the volume, and that ended up killing their scoring production and their time of possession when it mattered most.

Warren didn’t play in the first preseason game. It sounds like that will change on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kaleb Johnson had eight carries for 20 yards in his absence. That included a long of seven yards and multiple runs he bounced outside when he probably shouldn’t have.

It isn’t time to panic about Johnson. He can absolutely become an excellent feature back at some point down the line. But the Steelers are trying to go all-in on their window now. The run game could become one of the biggest issues on this team.

And ultimately its albatross.