Mike Tomlin Praises Jack Sawyer’s Special Teams Ability

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, people wondered if he would be the next great pass rusher in Pittsburgh. They’ve had an impressive run drafting pass rushers, especially recently. T.J. Watt is the franchise’s leading sack artist. Alex Highsmith has been a disruptive force since the Steelers took him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Even Nick Herbig has flashed as a rotational pass rusher in his first two seasons.

But how has Sawyer fared through the start of training camp? Head coach Mike Tomlin that question Tuesday, speaking well of the rookie, and not just as a pass rusher.

“He’s done a nice job, he’s highly competitive,” Tomlin said per video from the team’s YouTube channel. “I’m equally as impressed with what he’s doing in special teams, because essentially, he played d-end at college. And so he’s playing on his feet and playing in some space and doing a nice job.”

It’s encouraging that Sawyer is doing well on special teams. He certainly didn’t have much experience doing so at Ohio State, logging just 119 snaps there during his college tenure. He’s got a resourceful teacher in special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who will help immensely.

Smith has already left a mark on Jack Sawyer. When Sawyer joined Not Just Football in July, he shared a story of Smith getting on him already by saying, “no one’s got their hands on the f****** steering wheel.” That’s somewhat understandable; if you’re used to rushing the passer, you’re not necessarily used to running around in a lot of space. Sawyer rushed the passer quite well with the Buckeyes, tallying 23 career sacks (including nine in his final year) and 29 career tackles for a loss.

It’s different trying to chase down a punt returner like Calvin Austin III in practice. A punt returner has notably more space to move around in than quarterbacks tend to. Evidently, Sawyer struggled with that transition at first.

Nonetheless, Tomlin thinks Jack Sawyer has made good progress both as a pass rusher and a special-teams player. That’s a good sign in training camp. He’s got quite an uphill battle to play meaningful snaps as a pass rusher right now. But if he plays well on special teams, he can solidify a contributing role as a rookie.