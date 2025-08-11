Tomlin Praises Two Steelers’ Defenders After Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game came and went, and several players had nice performances. Two of those came from the secondary, and both were newcomers in Brandin Echols and Juan Thornhill. Speaking after Monday’s training camp practice, Mike Tomlin offered some praise for those two specifically.

“I’ve been pleased with the progress of those two that you mentioned,” Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. “Not only Saturday night, but just in general. We’ve acquired some high-profile guys; some guys with big resumes that get a lot of attention. But those two, and those two in particular, have done a really nice job learning what to do, letting their talent show, bringing a competitive spirit to our work daily.”

Tomlin acknowledges the big-name signings they’ve made in the secondary, which include players like Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. However, he also points out the depth of that unit, which is a common theme with this defense.

After a flurry of cornerback additions this offseason, many Steelers fans somewhat forgot about Echols. His play on Saturday should have changed that. On the Jaguars’ second drive, they attempted a screen pass to WR Parker Washington, on Echols’ side of the field. He made a nice play, shedding a block and bringing Parker Washington down for a two-yard loss. On the next drive, he undercut another throw from Mullens, breaking up a third-down pass and nearly bringing down the interception.

Mike Tomlin’s cornerback room is a complicated one, but Echols gave himself an advantage. The Steelers just brought him in this offseason, so clearly they think highly of him. He should have a leg up on players like James Pierre, Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop Jr. as the roster begins to cut down.

Thornhill also made some plays and wasn’t afraid to unleash his physicality. In the first quarter, he laid a nice hit on Brian Thomas Jr. on a pass over the middle, forcing an incompletion.

With an 88.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, Thornhill was the second-highest graded Steelers’ defender on Saturday. It was a good day for him, and it came at an important time. He’s currently in a battle with Chuck Clark for a starting role, and Clark did have some good moments in Saturday’s win. However, Thornhill made his presence felt early and often.

This defense is strong in many ways, and most will notice the big names first. However, the depth across the defense may matter most as the long journey of an NFL regular season rolls along. In Echols and Thornhill, Mike Tomlin has two role players who are already making a difference.