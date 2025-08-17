Mike Tomlin ‘Not Surprised’ By Skylar Thompson’s Strong Preseason: ‘Guy’s Played Some NFL Football’

Another week, another strong performance from veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.

One week after lighting up the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener, Thompson built off that performance, throwing for 113 yards on 10-of-15 attempts in the 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

Though Thompson did throw an interception, it was one that wasn’t his fault as wide receiver Lance McCutcheon had the ball bounce off his hands in the red zone into the arms of Tampa Bay defensive back Kindle Vildor. Thompson was also sacked three times on the night behind a porous backup offensive line.

But outside of those few plays, Thompson looked in full control of the offense once again.

For head coach Mike Tomlin, there is no moment too big for Thompson. The veteran has taken advantage of rookie Will Howard’s injury and put himself in a good position with one preseason game left to go.

“It really has not [surprised me],” Tomlin said of Thompson’s performance in the preseason, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “This guy’s played some NFL football, man. He’s had some starts and so forth in Miami, and so I’m not surprised that it’s not too big for him. I’m not surprised that his talent is showing he’s a diligent worker.

“One man’s misfortune is oftentimes another man’s opportunity. We live by that and, and certainly Will’s [Howard] misfortune is his opportunity, and he’s taken a nice advantage of it.”

Thompson has played plenty of NFL football to this point in his career. He’s appeared in 10 career game with three starts — all with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and 2023. He even started a road playoff game with the Dolphins, nearly upsetting the Buffalo Bills in 2022. The Dolphins lost that playoff game, 34-31.

He hasn’t seen action since the 2023 season, but the experience in the NFL is real, and that’s what attracted the Steelers to Thompson in the first place.

Entering training camp, though, Thompson found himself as QB4 behind Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard. But once Howard went down with an injury that will cause him to miss the preseason, it opened a door for Thompson, who ironically was a mentor to Howard at Kansas State.

With that open door came opportunity, and Thompson has taken advantage of it. He didn’t light up the Buccaneers’ defense like he did Jacksonville’s a week ago, but he played some good football Saturday night and continues to make a case to be on the 53-man roster for the Steelers, or for another team, at the QB position.