Mike Tomlin Likes ‘The Trajectory’ Of Roman Wilson’s Performance: ‘Made Plays When Called Upon’

The Steelers have high expectations for WR Roman Wilson entering 2025, and Wilson had a solid preseason debut, drawing praise from QB Mason Rudolph. Mike Tomlin also offered some praise for Wilson during his press conference ahead of the team’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, downplaying that Wilson’s performance has to do with the absence of Calvin Austin III due to injury.

“I think his performance has zero to do with Calvin. His performance is about his growth and development, and I like the trajectory of it,” Tomlin said Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s made plays when called upon. He’s hard-working and available day in and day out. He brings a good can-do attitude. He’s an example of a second-year guy who, although he didn’t have a lot of playing experience last year, it’s his second year in the program, and it should show, and it has.”

Wilson only played five snaps as a rookie as he dealt with various injuries. Now healthy, Wilson is looking to live up to his billing as a third-round pick, and despite a slower start to training camp, Wilson had a strong finish, ending with seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, per Alex Kozora’s stats. He also had two catches for 24 yards in the preseason opener, and if he can be a steady contributor for the Steelers this season, it will raise the floor and the ceiling of the receiver room.

It’s a room that still has plenty of question marks behind DK Metcalf, especially with Austin’s injury, and Wilson is going to be tasked to step up. If Austin is healthy by the regular season, then Wilson will likely serve as the team’s third receiver, and he’s going to need to prove he can hold down that role.

So far, Tomlin likes what he’s seeing, and even though Wilson didn’t play much last year, it’s good that there’s been natural development and comfort for him in his second season. Earlier in training camp, Aaron Rodgers called Wilson “so damn talented” and said he just needs to play freely on the field. It’s pretty high praise from Rodgers, and if Wilson can keep the upwards trajectory going from his first preseason outing and his finish to training camp, then he might wind up being a preferred target for the veteran quarterback.

It’s a good sign all around for the Steelers, and hopefully Wilson can perform well enough that the questions about the wide receiver room can be put in the rearview mirror when the season gets underway.