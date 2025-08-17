Mike Tomlin Likes Seeing ‘Big-Time Growth’ From Roman Wilson In Steelers’ Second Preseason Game

In their second preseason game of the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t get off to a good start. Mason Rudolph threw an interception on the Steelers’ first offensive possession, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proceeded to score a touchdown. Couple that with injuries to players like Nick Herbig and Christian Kuntz, and the Steelers weren’t having a good showing going into halftime. However, Roman Wilson was one of their lone bright spots. Mike Tomlin sounded pleased with his performance.

“It’s been an agenda of ours and it’s really been an agenda the last couple of weeks,” Tomlin told sideline reporter Missi Matthews during halftime of the game. “There’s big time growth there, but we need it, and he needs it.”

In the first half, Wilson posted two catches for 72 yards. That includes a 42-yard grab to help set the Steelers up for their first touchdown of the game. It was another strong showing for Wilson, who had a nice day in the Steelers’ first preseason game, too.

Roman Wilson was the Steelers’ third-round pick in 2024, but he missed basically all of his rookie season due to injury. For the Steelers, who were weak at receiver, that was a huge blow. This year they have similar problems at wideout, and they’re looking for Wilson to help fill that void.

Wilson struggled out of the gate at training camp, not flashing much. However, deeper into camp, Wilson started to make more plays. That was an encouraging sign.

After the Steelers’ first preseason game, OC Arthur Smith confirmed that getting Wilson involved early was part of their game plan. According to Tomlin, they had something similar in mind this week.

Wilson’s made the most of his opportunities, too. Two solid showings in the preseason should help give him more confidence as the regular season draws near. Aaron Rodgers made it a point to say that Wilson needed to work on overthinking things less. Based on how he’s played recently, it seems like Wilson has taken Rodgers’ advice.

He was a talented player at the University of Michigan. Now, the Steelers are looking for Roman Wilson to carry that into the NFL and help them make a Super Bowl push.