Mike Tomlin Goes To Great Lengths To Ensure Steelers’ Training Camps Are NFL’s Most Physical

Mike Tomlin likes to say doesn’t keep up with the “Joneses'” but when it comes to training camp, he’s acutely aware of his surroundings. Enlisting the help of NFL Network analyst and former lineman Brian Baldinger, Tomlin wants to have the NFL’s most physical summer.

“We were up there on Wednesday this past week, we saw the same thing you guys are describing,” Baldinger said earlier this week on NFL Network. “The Seven Shots, the live drills. Mike Tomlin prides himself on being a dinosaur in this business. He always checks in with me to see if anyone is doing more contact, more hitting. But it does pay off. It does pay off, the physical brand of football they want to play.”

Pittsburgh is known for having the most physical training camps. Most teams don’t have “live” sessions of full tackling, opting to only go “thud” tackling with players staying on their feet in order to avoid injuries. But that comes at a cost of not truly teaching and repping tackling and often makes teams sloppy in their technique early in the season. Tomlin takes “practice how you play” literally and when the team is in pads, there’s usually at least two full-tackling team periods

During one recent practice, the Steelers had four of them. Seven Shots, the “team run” period that ensues, a later team period that was “live,” and a final goal-line period the team runs once during training camp.

The Steelers’ physical practices aren’t an accident. And apparently, if Tomlin catches wind other teams are ramping up their intensity, Pittsburgh does the same.

On paper, more physicality lends itself to more injuries. But there’s no hard evidence to suggest that’s the case. While Pittsburgh is dealing with plenty of bumps and bruises, it doesn’t appear to be more than any other team. Most of the injuries the team has are short term and the Steelers haven’t had as many mid-camp transactions as a year ago. Last year, seven players were waived/injured or placed on injured reserve due to training camp ailments. This year, the team currently sits at only four.

In a competitive AFC and division, the Steelers need a fast start. A physical training camp is Tomlin’s way of getting Pittsburgh there. Information from Baldinger on his other training camp visits help shape how intense each summer will be for the Steelers’ offseason roster.