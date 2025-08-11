Mike Tomlin Expects Kaleb Johnson To Take ‘Significant Step’ In Second Preseason Game

This past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 rookie class got their first taste of NFL action. While it was only the preseason, it was a good opportunity for them to get some experience against a different team. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, some of the Steelers’ rookies flashed. Others, like Kaleb Johnson, had tougher outings. Mike Tomlin recently shared his opinion on Pittsburgh’s rookies, and Johnson specifically.

“I thought all of them had their moments, but I also thought there was room for growth,” Tomlin said Monday via the team’s website. “I know that was a conversation that I had with Kaleb [Johnson] in-game. For me and him specifically, I’m talking a lot about not evaluating the performance while you’re living it. We play on Saturday; we evaluate on Sunday and Monday.

“So, it was a good conversation. He’s a conscientious young man; he wants to be great. He’s working his tail off, and I’d imagine he’s gonna be one of those ones that takes a significant step between game one and game two.”

In the Steelers’ first preseason game, Johnson recorded eight carries for 20 yards, alongside one catch for six yards. He wasn’t as impactful as he was probably hoping to be. Not all of that is his fault, with the Steelers’ offensive line not giving him too many lanes to run in. However, that likely doesn’t lessen any of his potential frustrations.

Tomlin gave Johnson good advice, too. It’s important for NFL players not to get in their own heads during games if they aren’t having great performances. There are four quarters, and any player has the potential to break out at any time.

Johnson’s performance wasn’t all bad, either. He showed flashes of his power and burst. While he doesn’t have lightning speed, Johnson can be tough to bring down when he gets into open space.

EZ view of longest run that Kaleb Johnson had versus Jaguars #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/zaha9MwCWJ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 11, 2025

The Steelers’ second preseason game comes in a few days, and they’ll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tomlin expects a better outing from Johnson in that matchup, and we’ll see if the young running back can deliver. Writing Johnson off after a preseason game is a severe overreaction. He can quiet some of the discussion around him with a better showing this week.