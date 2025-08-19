Mike Tomlin Details What He Wants To See From Kaleb Johnson In Preseason Finale

Though Kaleb Johnson had a better showing in the Steelers’ second preseason game, HC Mike Tomlin wants more in the finale. The rookie running back could play a big role for the Steelers this season, and Tomlin wants to prepare him. But he’s still figuring out who will play and how much, so it’s still a work in progress.

“I just want to see him continue to get more comfortable in this environment”, Tomlin told reporters yesterday about what he wants to see from Johnson in the final preseason game, via the Steelers’ website. “I think the more comfortable he gets, the less fuel he burns in anticipation, the more his talents are gonna show. I think we saw that from Game 1 to Game 2, and it’s reasonable to expect that to continue”.

Johnson struggled in the first game, held to just 20 yards on eight carries with a long of seven. He looked uncomfortable at times, not entirely surprising given the spotlight on him. The Steelers have held Jaylen Warren out of the first two preseason games. On top of that, they have barely run the ball with the starters.

In the second preseason game, Johnson looked more comfortable and natural. He rushed for 50 yards on 11 attempts, highlighted by a 14-yard gain. While some have downplayed his performance, he clearly took a step forward from last week.

A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kaleb Johnson comes to the Steelers seemingly handpicked for OC Arthur Smith. He fits the principles of how Smith typically likes to run the ball. Of course, we haven’t seen the Steelers fully implement his scheme in a game yet, and as mentioned, they have barely tried to run the football with the starting lineup.

Johnson took a big leap forward during his final season at Iowa last year. His teammates and coaches expect him to get better and better the more comfortable he gets with the Steelers. As for Tomlin, he is forever tinkering his methods, catering his coaching style to the individual.

“That started for me way back in draft prep”, Tomlin said of his coaching style for rookies like Johnson. “It’s not only getting to know the players and their skill set, but just their relationship with the game, how they best receive coaching, how they respond to challenges, etc. It’s a major component of the getting to know for me”.

The Steelers still have a lot to learn about Kaleb Johnson, but how much will they learn in the final preseason game? As of now, we don’t know who Tomlin plans to play, but the smart money is probably on “nobody who hasn’t already played”.

Last week, though, Johnson didn’t come into the game until the starters exited. Will he work with the starters Thursday night in Carolina, and what will that starting group look like? The Steelers already know who Kaleb Johnson is. Now they just want to see him figure it out for himself at the NFL level.