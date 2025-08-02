Mike Tomlin Compares Steelers’ Offensive Line To 2010s Unit: ‘We Feel Similarly About The Guys We Acquired’

Mike Tomlin expects a lot out of the Steelers’ offensive line—but as much as Maurkice Pouncey’s line of yesteryear? For a period of a few years, Pittsburgh had the best offensive line in football. They had their blue-chip players in Pouncey and David DeCastro, but also a great supporting cast. Marcus Gilbert was a borderline Pro Bowler, and Alejandro Villanueva made two. And lest we forget, Ramon Foster beat them all here and played nearly as long.

Tomlin’s current offensive line has benefited from heavy investments via the Steelers’ draft picks. Of their projected starting lineup, four are recent draft picks, most in the first two rounds. In 2023, they signed Isaac Seumalo and drafted Broderick Jones in the first round. The following year, they drafted Troy Fautanu in Round 1, Zach Frazier in Round 2, and Mason McCormick in Round 4.

Both Frazier and McCormick started a lot last season, though injury prevented Fautanu from doing the same. If looking for inspiration, I’m sure Mike Tomlin has talked to him about DeCastro’s lost rookie season. Speaking to Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller Friday night on Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio, he put on his teacher’s hat.

“I love to share history with them, to be quite honest with you”, Tomlin said of the Steelers’ current offensive line. “In 2010, we drafted Maurkice Pouncey in Round 1; 2011, we drafted Marcus Gilbert in Round 2; 2012, we drafted David DeCastro. They comprised a group that really played high-level football for us over the course of a decade”.

“We feel similarly about the guys we acquired here”, he added. Those are lofty ambitions Tomlin is placing on the Steelers’ offensive linemen, but he expects them to live up to it. “We’ve acquired two first-round tackles over the last three years. We’ve got a second-round center, a very capable right guard that we drafted in [Round] 4. We expect those guys to grow and grow together, to be in each other’s weddings, to be each other’s kids’ godfathers, etc.”.

Mike Tomlin inherited a solid offensive line when he took the Steelers’ head coaching job, but it quickly fell apart. By 2008, they were starting Darnell Stapleton and Justin Hartwig in the Super Bowl. They won, but it wasn’t pretty.

Tomlin and the Steelers didn’t manage to win with their vaunted 2010s offensive line, though, mind you. They won three playoff games in that era, two during the 2016 season. Since then, they haven’t won another playoff game. They are doing everything in their power to end that drought this year, but it’s not an easy task.

Indeed, there is particular pressure on the Steelers’ offensive line given how Tomlin and Arthur Smith have built the offense. They have to protect a 41-year-old quarterback, and to block for a rookie running back. In the meantime, the skill position group is full of significant new components. That’s why they need the offensive line to be the foundation that holds it all together.