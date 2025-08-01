Max Starks Outlines Challenges Broderick Jones Faces Flipping Back To Left Tackle

Third-year Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones is making the switch from right tackle to left tackle in an effort to not only plug a hole for the Black and Gold but start to fulfill the potential he had coming out of Georgia.

He’s back at left tackle, the position he played in college and had the Steelers trade up to land him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to fortify. Though he took a detour for two years to right tackle and played nearly 2,000 snaps at the position, he’s back on the left side.

On paper, it might seem like an easy switch. He’s still playing offensive tackle and he’s in the same offensive scheme from one year to the next. But it’s actually a challenging switch.

Just ask former Steelers Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle and new Steelers Audio Network color analyst Max Starks.

Starks, who was selected in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Florida, was the starting right tackle in Super Bowl XL and the starting left tackle in Super Bowl XLIII for the Steelers. Speaking with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Tim Benz on 105.9 The X Wednesday, he explained the challenges of making the switch from right to left tackle.

“Both of them are unique sides in and of themselves. The right tackle, just bio-mechanically, is going to be different from the left side. What is strong on one side is weak on the other,” Starks said of the differences in LT and RT, according to audio via the show. “How do you transition your feet, your mind and your hands? You have to get those appendages going along with the torso or trunk of your body. They now have to shift in a different direction pre-snap to end on a play.”

There’s a lot of moving parts in the switch. Footwork is a key part of that. For some linemen, playing one side and moving to the other side of the line is like trying to learn how to walk again. It’s challenging. Same with hand placement and usage against defensive linemen.

Guys have to learn to punch with a different hand and have to mirror their hands with their feet at the same time. It becomes very challenging. Not everyone can do it.

Jones is attempting to do so. Starks believes he can do it, especially because at the end of the day, it’s just football.

“If you are a football player of any ilk, you make that transition,” Starks added. “Sometimes it takes a little bit longer than others, but a lot of guys have done it in the history of the NFL.

“So, I don’t see Broderick being an exception to that.”

That versatility Jones showed in college, playing both left and right tackle, is something that attracted the Steelers to him. His ability to pick up right tackle quickly as a rookie helped get him onto the field midway through the season. Then, he played more than 1,000 snaps at right tackle last season.

The Steelers are hoping he can make the switch back to left tackle quickly. So far in training camp, he’s had some rough moments and is also dealing with a groin injury that has left him limited in recent practices.

Once he gets healthy, he just needs reps. Starks believes he’ll figure it out. He’s speaking from experience, too.