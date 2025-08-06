Max Starks: Aaron Rodgers ‘Does Not Look Like An Old Guy’ During Practice

After swinging and missing on Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers have opted to go with veteran quarterbacks over the last few years. This season, they’re riding with Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers is accomplished, he’s 41 years old. That makes him the oldest player in the league at the moment. That has some people worried that he doesn’t have much left in the tank. However, former Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks doesn’t think that Rodgers’ age has held him back in training camp.

“Since he’s been here, I’ve been thoroughly impressed with how he’s gone about his business,” Starks said Wednesday on The Jim Rome Show. “He does not look like an old guy out on the field that are right behind me. The zip on the football is tremendous. His knowledge is wonderful. And the way that he’s ingratiated himself with the teammates, it’s been super impressive.”

Starks works as a broadcaster for the Steelers, so he’s seen a lot of Rodgers throughout training camp. There’s evidence to back up what he’s saying, too.

Toward the beginning of camp, Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense were struggling. They had flashes of quality play, but it was clear that they still needed to work on cohesiveness. Considering how many new pieces they were dealing with, that makes sense.

However, the Steelers’ offense has been clicking more recently, including Rodgers. Starks is correct that his arm talent is still a sight to behold. In his prime, Rodgers had arguably the best arm in NFL history. At his age, it was unclear how much of that talent remained. Clearly, it’s only wavered slightly, with Rodgers still boasting a powerful arm.

Rodgers’ attitude has been more appropriate for his age, though, and that’s a good thing. He’s taking a leadership role, trying to mentor and help younger players. That’s something the Steelers’ offense has sorely missed in recent years.

When Rodgers joined the Steelers, he said he was all-in. His actions since then have supported that statement. Rodgers brings veteran wisdom alongside abilities that are more befitting of a younger player. He’s got the potential to be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger. As long as he stays healthy, the Steelers could finally get out of the rut that they’ve been stuck in.