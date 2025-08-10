Mason Rudolph Credits Arthur Smith, Roman Wilson For Strong Start

When Mason Rudolph was last with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, it was Matt Canada’s offensive system. That meant very few passes over the middle and a heavy lean toward a conservative style of play. Some of that even bled into Arthur Smith’s first season with the Steelers as they rarely utilized the middle of the field. But if tonight was any indication of what’s to come, the Steelers offense might be unrecognizable from last year in how they utilize the middle portion of the field.

“Arthur did a good job of calling some aggressive shots over the middle first couple plays [of the] first drive,” Rudolph said via the Steelers’ YouTube. “Roman Wilson made a really nice catch to kind of get us going, so it was fun.”

With Aaron Rodgers sitting out of the first preseason game, Rudolph got the starting nod along with a few starting offensive linemen and pass catchers Roman Wilson and Darnell Washington. Their first drive was a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown and it all started with a 19-yard completion to Wilson over the middle.

Mike Tomlin outlined the preseason plan for Wilson and said the first week would be all about getting him to make plays on offense before adding responsibilities to his plate on special teams. He caught both of his targets for 24 yards, and the first reception on the opening play required him to complete the catch through some moderate contact over the middle.

Just as Wilson needed to make plays this preseason, the Steelers needed to show a willingness to use the middle of the field. Along with that aggressive shot to Wilson, the touchdown to Darnell Washington was a beautiful throw and catch over the middle.

Darnell Washington scores the @Steelers' first TD of the preseason 😤 Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RkRDyRnC3Z — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

The Steelers have one of the most physically imposing group of pass catchers in the league this year with players like Washington, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf. And there is no reason to put training wheels on a 20-year veteran like Rodgers.

Avoiding the middle of the field would be wasting the talents of this group, and Arthur Smith made it clear that they didn’t sign Rodgers and trade for Metcalf to run the ball and play the same style of offense as last year.

Teams don’t come out with a coherent game plan in the preseason, especially with very few starters on the field. But I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Arthur Smith dipped his toes right into that pool the first chance he got.