Mason Rudolph ‘Cleaned Up’ His Game Since Previous Steelers Stint, Says Darnell Washington

Aaron Rodgers didn’t suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game of the year. That left Mason Rudolph to start the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Rudolph didn’t play a lot, he got a decent number of reps in, and he performed well. In two drives, Rudolph completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 84 yards and one touchdown. Darnell Washington caught the touchdown pass from Rudolph, and he recently gave the quarterback a lot of praise.

“I feel like Mason [Rudolph] played great,” Washington said Monday via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “Him coming back, I feel like he improved in the details.

“From play-to-play, that’s his steps, his drop, or whatever his coaching point is. I feel like he cleaned up some of that stuff from when he was previously here… I feel like he for sure puts a little bit more zip on that ball. With ball placement, I feel like he’s for sure improving in that aspect.”

Originally, Rudolph was with the Steelers from 2018-23. Early on, he got moments to play for them, specifically when Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the year in 2019, but he didn’t impress much.

However, during the end of his first stint in Pittsburgh, things looked better. In 2023, the Steelers called upon Rudolph to help save their season. He started the final three regular season games of the year, helping secure victory in each. That secured the Steelers’ playoff spot that year, although they failed to win a postseason game.

Then, Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season. Unfortunately for him, his momentum from 2023 didn’t carry over. Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Titans, including five starts. He went 1-4 as a starter, throwing for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

That led Rudolph to re-sign with the Steelers this offseason. There was even a brief period of time where it looked like he could be their starting quarterback to begin the 2025 season.

However, now he’s slated to be their backup, a role he could be much better suited for. Rudolph isn’t a franchise quarterback, but if the Steelers find themselves in a pinch, they know he can perform at an adequate level. He gives them stability in a quarterback room that features a lot of new faces for Pittsburgh.