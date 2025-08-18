Marshawn Lynch Details How Aaron Rodgers Wins Teammates Over

Aaron Rodgers has been a target of criticism over the last two years due to his time with the New York Jets being a failure. However, since coming to Pittsburgh, the vibe has been much different than expected. Rodgers has been a great teammate by all accounts and something of a leader to many young players.

Marshawn Lynch and Rodgers both played at the University of California in 2004. According to Lynch, Rodgers’ strong leadership qualities were evident then, especially after Rodgers didn’t go beast mode on Lynch when he made a mistake during practice.

“I did some shit that wasn’t right, and in the middle of the play he did something to correct it,” Lynch said recently on his Get Got With Marshawn Lynch podcast. “Head coach come over like, ‘What’s going on?’ Running back coach like, ‘Marshawn did the wrong thing.’ And A-Rod was like, ‘No, he didn’t, I fucked up,’ this that and the third. But then, he pulled me to the side, like ‘Hey, look, you need to get your shit together.’

“You talk about leadership qualities. That type of shit right there get motherfuckers going into that dog fight for you.”

Essentially, Aaron Rodgers noticed something Lynch did wrong during a play and corrected it. The running backs coach and head coach caught wind, and when they pointed to Lynch being at fault, Rodgers took responsibility before going over it with Lynch in private.

Lynch would go on to have a very successful career at Cal, one that ultimately led him to NFL stardom. However, it’s important to understand the timing here. In 2004, Rodgers was a junior and in his final year at the university. He had already established himself there. Lynch, however, was a freshman, still trying to prove himself to the coaching staff. Even though it’s one instance, it’s a good example of Rodgers sticking up for his young, inexperienced teammate in front of the coaching staff while still helping in private.

Rodgers has made a concerted effort to connect with younger players in Pittsburgh as well. He’s spoken glowingly about rookie quarterback Will Howard and has received terrific reviews from his teammates. He’s got a pretty young offense around him, and his ability to connect with younger players is much needed.

Rodgers and the rest of his offense are still working to build the cohesion needed to be successful this season. And it’s a big help when teammates know they have each other’s backs. As Lynch tells it, that’s a quality Aaron Rodgers had long before he arrived in Pittsburgh.