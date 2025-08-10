Mark Schlereth Thinks Steelers’ Multi-TE System Will ‘Wreak Havoc’ On NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent several notable offensive changes this offseason. However, they still have a weakness at wide receiver. DK Metcalf is a proven commodity, but there isn’t much experienced depth behind him. The Steelers could solve that problem using another position, though. They’ve got several talented tight ends, and it looks like they’ll all receive opportunities. Former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth thinks that could give the Steelers a significant advantage.

“They have a two-tight end, three-tight end system that will wreak havoc in the way the league is designed right now,” Schlereth said recently on his Stinkin’ Truth podcast. “Because you think about the way the league is designed right now, linebackers in today’s game weigh 220 pounds, 225.

“They can run like the wind, but they’re not really big. So now, all of a sudden you sit there and say, ‘Let’s just beat the living piss out of these dudes that are little. Let’s get big bodies on little bodies.’”

Schlereth is correct that the linebacker position has changed in recent years. Previously, it was easy to find big, hulking linebackers who were known for their physicality. Today, teams are looking for leaner, faster linebackers. They’re trying to counter modern NFL offenses that center more on the passing game.

Therefore, that could give the Steelers an edge. Arthur Smith’s offense doesn’t align with modern trends. He’s got a more old-school mentality. Smith’s offense focuses on running the ball with an emphasis on play-action.

It also greatly utilizes tight ends, as evidenced in training camp. The Steelers’ offense even showed a formation using four tight ends. While that’s unconventional, they have the talent to pull it off.

Pat Freiermuth is a traditional tight end, finding soft spots in zones and working well over the middle of the field. The Steelers traded for Jonnu Smith this offseason, and he’s a solid receiver with good yards-after-catch ability. Also, Smith has had a lot of success in Arthur Smith’s offense before. Even Connor Heyward, who’s a less traditional tight end, has made plays in the past.

However, Darnell Washington might be the wild card in that room. Going into his third NFL season, there’s hope that Washington can finally break out as a receiver. He’s massive, even for a tight end, standing 6-7 and weighing well over 250 pounds. If the Steelers can unlock him, then their offense could really push opponents around.

If their offense can finally click, then the Steelers could become a postseason threat. That group has been disappointing more often than not in recent years. On paper, they look like the Steelers should be better offensively, but it’s too early to say. There’s still a lot that could go wrong on that side of the ball. Hopefully, their tight end corps can prove Schlereth right.