Marczi: Steelers 2025 53-Man Roster Prediction (Post-1st Preseason Game)

In the wake of the Steelers’ first preseason game, I have amended my roster prediction in several areas. In many cases, it didn’t take the actual game to make a difference, as the Steelers made many changes in advance. Releasing Cordarrelle Patterson, for example, and signing Chuck Clark. A couple of injury situations weigh on the makeup of the initial roster, which I’ve juggled accordingly below.

Offense (25):

Quarterback (4): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, Skylar Thompson

Partially for the sake of being different, for now, I’m predicting the Steelers carry Skylar Thompson on their initial 53-man roster. They won’t want to put Will Howard on the Reserve/Injured List if they don’t have to, and if he’s healthy enough by the end of August, they technically can’t, anyway. This is one of the most unpredictable spots, though, just because of the unknown factor, and the value of the emergency quarterback role.

Running Back (3): Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

In my pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction, I had the Steelers keeping Cordarrelle Patterson. That was the only way I could make sense of the fact that they hadn’t cut him yet. Since I had an extra running back on the roster, though, it was easy for me to slip Thompson there instead.

Wide Receiver (5): DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek

If the Steelers don’t keep four quarterbacks initially, they will carry both Miller and Robert Woods on the roster. For now, I have them going with five, and with Miller beating out Woods. Skowronek’s job is secure thanks to his special teams role—and he can kind of do what Woods does offensively.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

To the dismay of JJ Galbreath’s fans, he didn’t do anything in the first preseason game to sneak onto the Steelers’ roster. Connor Heyward remains, and will probably make some contributions on offense. Arthur Smith concocting ways to get four tight ends on the field, and Heyward and Smith being able to line up in different spots, makes it all the more plausible.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, Ryan McCollum, Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

Despite McCollum’s injury status, for now, I don’t have the Steelers going heavy on OL on their initial 53-man roster. Max Scharping is a veteran who they can sign to the practice squad. They can elevate him for three games, and if McCollum isn’t ready by then, they can promote Scharping. As a result, I’ve kept this group so far as I originally predicted.

Defense (25):

Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk

After DeMarvin Leal’s disappointing preseason debut, I switched him out in my latest roster prediction, having the Steelers retain Loudermilk instead. He seems to be the option by default over Esezi Otomewo and Logan Lee, the latter of whom played four snaps in Jacksonville.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

The edge rusher group is the most entrenched one on the Steelers’ roster, and for good reason. If there is one position that will be the same on every roster prediction you find, it’ll be this one. I thought Leal could sneak in as a chess piece, but he hasn’t earned a spot, at not least yet.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

And if there is one change everybody is making on their Steelers roster prediction it’s flipping Carson Bruener for Robinson. Everyone assumed the rookie seventh-round pick with Steelers blood would waltz into a roster spot. But once training camp opened, Robinson reminded who the heavy hitter is.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., James Pierre

I forgot about how big a role Echols will have on special teams, so I made the bold prediction of leaving him off the Steelers’ initial roster. Had I remembered that, I would have included him over Pierre. But Echols has more than proven his worth since camp opened, and Pierre makes it, too. Even though he’s struggling, he is at least playing, whereas Cory Trice Jr. is not. The last cornerback spot is very much up for grabs, though, for someone like D’Shawn Jamison to snatch.

Safety (4): DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, Miles Killebrew

The Steelers hadn’t signed Chuck Clark yet, so I left a TBD on my initial roster prediction, assuming they would add someone. They did, of course, so no Sebastian Castro or Quindell Johnson.

Specialist: Chris Boswell, Cameron Johnston, Christian Kuntz

Boswell is looking for money, but nothing else has changed. The Steelers say they have a punter competition, but Johnston will be on the roster as long as he does his job. Even if Corliss Waitman outperforms him, that will only increase his trade value.