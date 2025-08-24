Marczi: 2025 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final)

The Steelers will complete their initial 53-man roster by 4 PM Tuesday, but they have already started to make moves. Although there are some outstanding questions, there is only one real battle that isn’t contingent upon health. That is at punter, and we may see a trade decide that one. Working with what we currently know, and trying to navigate what we don’t—which is a lot—here is my final prediction. Which has subtly changed from the last one, though not radically.

Offense (24):

Quarterback (3): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson

If I’m reading the tea leaves correctly, and I’m not incredibly confident that I am, I see Will Howard starting the season on IR. The added benefit is that the Steelers can hold Thompson on the roster in the hopes of trading him. Even if they had to go a couple of weeks without a third quarterback, they did that when they traded Joshua Dobbs. I’m sure Logan Woodside would be available to sign to the practice squad. I think Derrick Harmon’s injury strongly incentivizes the Steelers to put Howard on IR, too.

Running Back (3): Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

I’m not quite there with Alex Kozora in keeping four running backs on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. It’s certainly not out of the question, but I just see bigger needs. A seventh defensive lineman, for example, to accommodate for Harmon’s injury.

Wide Receiver (5): DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek

I would have kept Ke’Shawn Williams on my initial 53-man roster due to the uncertainty of Calvin Austin III being available for the Steelers in Week 1. But now I must keep an extra defensive lineman due to Harmon’s injury. Scotty Miller will return punts until Austin is healthy, or Williams can be elevated from the practice squad. For three games, anyway. But with Skowonrek dealing with a toe injury, they may have to carry six here.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Let’s be honest, this group is set in stone. You could say Connor Heyward is wasting a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster all you want, but it won’t make a difference. He will still be there, playing 300-plus snaps on special teams. You don’t have to like it, but you do have to accept reality.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, Ryan McCollum, Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

This is another tricky spot because we don’t know what’s happening with Calvin Anderson. For all we know, he could begin the season on IR. Dylan Cook, for now, is the Steelers’ swing tackle until Anderson is healthy, but this puts Andrus Peat in the race for a roster spot, too.

Defense (26):

Defensive Line (7): Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee

I am unenthusiastic about carrying Lee on the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, but I didn’t see much to like from Esezi Otomewo, either. With Harmon injured but unlikely to go on IR, they need an extra body in the short term. Lee might not even dress for games, but he can be there if needed.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Along with tight end, there is no more firmly cemented group on the Steelers’ roster. The only remote consideration would be to keep DeMarvin Leal as a ‘tweener edge initially due to Harmon’s injury, but I don’t see that happening right now.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson

The Steelers gave Carson Bruener every chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster during the preseason. It’s just not that easy to do on special teams, though. Robinson hardly played on special teams, but he forced yet another fumble, despite not getting credit for it. For proof, I decided to use the fumble as the header image. The runner recovered the ball mid-air, but it was loose. It’s a forced fumble, of which he’s had three the past two seasons. Difference-making plays make a difference.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., James Pierre

Even though Bishop didn’t play in the preseason finale, I don’t see another way for the Steelers’ 53-man roster to go. One could make a case for Cory Trice Jr., whom they like outside of injuries. A potential wild card is Sebastian Castro, who would primarily focus on special teams.

Safety (4): DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, Miles Killebrew

Unless the Steelers keep Castro as mentioned above, this is the safety group the Steelers will carry on the roster. This has been set in stone pretty much since they signed Clark, and there’s no reason to change it now.

Specialist: Chris Boswell, Cameron Johnston, Christian Kuntz

I’m still going with Johnston as the punter, but I increasingly suspect that a trade will decide this battle. The Steelers will trade whoever another team is willing to give up something for and roster the other. They’re both worthy punters. Maybe they can even swing something for Ben Sauls, though I doubt it. Christian Kuntz seems likely to be fine based on their release of the long snapper they signed for the finale.

IR/Designated To Return (1): QB Will Howard

For now, I just have Howard on this list, but I can’t dispute Kozora’s inclusion of Calvin Anderson. We have no idea if he’ll be on the Steelers’ 53-man roster because we’ve had no update about him. If he winds up here, too, bump Peat up to the roster. And watch for Omar Khan to scour the waiver wire and work the phones for trades.

Practice Squad (17): RB Trey Sermon, RB Lew Nichols, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, WR Brandon Johnson, WR Max Hurleman, TE JJ Galbreath, OL Andrus Peat, OL Max Scharping, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Domenique Davis, ILB Carson Bruener, OLB Eku Leota, OLB Julius Welschof, CB Cory Trice Jr., CB D’Shawn Jamison, CB Donte Kent, S Sebastian Castro

I’m not going to have detailed analyses for each of these decisions, and you can easily go in different directions. Obviously, I’m assuming no outside additions and that all of these players will be available for the Steelers to sign. In other words, this ain’t what the practice squad will look like. But it would be a decent enough group, I think