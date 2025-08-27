Loudermilk Is Confident Heyward Will Play Week 1: ‘I Know He Will Be Out There’

With the initial 53-man roster and practice squad set, all attention shifts to Week 1. But before the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to kick off the season against the New York Jets, there is one important piece of business to take care of. Cam Heyward wants a new contract, and he’s at least floated the idea of skipping games if it doesn’t get done.

Fellow DL Isaiahh Loudermilk was asked about Heyward after practice today.

“Regardless of what was going on, he is out there now, and I know he will be out there for the games, doing what he does: defeating blocks and getting after people,” Loudermilk said via Mark Kaboly on X. “It was great to see him out there. It was not a surprise looking next to me and seeing Cam there.”

Talked to Steelers DL Isaiahh Loudermilk about some team periods today. Loudermilk said he got plenty of reps today. This is what he said about Cam Heyward, who returned to team period practices on Aug. 19 (confirmed by Mike Tomlin at the time.) "Regardless of what was going… — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 27, 2025

Kaboly also noted, “No update on any potential contact extension or sweetener.”

Heyward quietly staged a partial hold-in with very little participation throughout training camp before making his contract displeasure public. He ended up returning to practice early last week with no progress on a contract.

It remains to be seen if that was a sign of good faith from Heyward, or if enough progress was made behind the scenes to satisfy him.

Heyward’s request to rework his contract one year after signing a new deal is frowned upon in Pittsburgh, but not completely unheard of. Antonio Brown had money shifted up to appease his desire for a raise while not technically breaking franchise precedent. If there is any player to slightly bend the rules for, it’s Heyward and his 14 years served with the team and coming off an All-Pro season.

He cut short a brief holdout at OTAs last year because Heyward felt responsibility as a leader of the team. This year looked a little different, but it seems to be inching toward a similar end.

Whether they pay him or not, expect Heyward to be on the field Week 1 against the Jets.