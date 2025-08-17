Logan Lee ‘Really Taken A Jump,’ Says Former Steelers Lineman

Forgotten in a new-look defensive line room featuring intriguing rookies like Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, Logan Lee is fighting for his place on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. Until last night’s long snapping, his camp hasn’t been as “loud” and talked about as others in his room, but former offensive lineman Max Starks knows talent when he sees it. Lee passes the eye test.

“Before he came in, he was just a super powerful, strong dude, right?” Starks said on 102.5 DVE prior to yesterday’s kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “He looked the part. Big arms, big legs, could push the pocket, but didn’t have a lot of wiggle to him this year. The skills have now come in, now you’re seeing him with, with a chop/rip move. You’re seeing him with the arm over after a bull and a jerk. He’s developing his skillset and you’re starting to see him do more athletically.”

Focusing on his rush moves was one of Lee’s stated goals heading into training camp. So far, it sounds like his arsenal has improved.

Lee’s progression is common for young players. Especially ones like him who had his rookie year curtailed by injury, placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before Week One. The team opened his window to return late in the season. It allowed him to practice, but he wasn’t formally activated.

“And I think that’s been the biggest jump and that’s been the biggest surprise…I think Logan Lee’s really taken a jump here from last year to this year in training camp,” Starks said.

Pittsburgh keeps six or seven defensive linemen on its roster each season. Most of those spots are spoken for: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black are safe bets to stick. That leaves two or three up for grabs. Lee is fighting Isaiahh Loudermilk, who has reached his ceiling but is a known quantity as a run stuffer, Esezi Otomewo, the returning Brieden Fehoko, and the rest of the field.

Like other camp battles, the Steelers will use every minute to evaluate the roster. There’s still a third preseason game and cutdowns aren’t until August 26. Lee will need to make the most of every moment and being an emergency snapper won’t be what vaults him onto the roster. His aim is to begin the year on the 53 instead of injured reserve like his rookie year started.