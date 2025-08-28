Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,638)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,638 on this Thursday afternoon, I believe a redshirt year on IR for Will Howard might be the best call for both him and the Steelers in 2025.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1638)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8672508535
6bc9mw6n