Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,637)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,637 this Wednesday afternoon, I offer a word of warning and reminder to myself of why the Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial 53-man roster often looks odd and why yesterday’s edition felt out of sorts.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1637)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7810984839
6bc9mw6n