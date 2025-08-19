Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,629)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,629 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say Steelers DC Teryl Austin’s comments about Cory Trice Jr. were rather telling Monday as the young corner is on the shelf again with an injury.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1629)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7764914314
6bc9mw6n