Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,628)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,628 on this Monday afternoon, I discuss the Steelers bringing Gabe Davis in for another visit and what it might mean for the WR room.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1628)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6201718593
6bc9mw6n