Like Aaron Rodgers, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Avoids Injury After Getting Foot Stepped On

AFC North quarterbacks might start wearing steel-toed boots instead of cleats. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers avoided injury after getting his foot stepped on during the final practice of training camp. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered the same fortunate fate after getting dinged during Wednesday’s practice. While Jackson missed reps and Rodgers did not, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the injury is minor.

“I’m sure it’s a little sore today…but he’s fine,” Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. “He’s going to be good.”

“He got his foot stepped on… There’s no damage.” Coach Harbaugh provides a status update on Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/rBwAJ7XE0y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 21, 2025

Jackson missed the final 40 minutes of yesterday’s practice while being evaluated. He also sat out today’s session. But the injury will have no bearing on his Week One availability when the Ravens play the Buffalo Bills September 7, the most marquee Week One contest.

Baltimore knows what it’s like to play without Jackson. He missed ten games between 2021 and 2022. Over that span, the Ravens went 2-8, including a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Healthy the last two seasons, Baltimore’s been among the short list of AFC contenders. But like Pittsburgh, there’s a hump they’ve struggled to get over. Since winning the Super Bowl in 2012, the Ravens have made it back to the AFC Title Game just one, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. There’s been more postseason success than the Steelers but with a two-time MVP at quarterback, the Ravens expectations are far higher.

Harbaugh said he sent up a couple of prayers that were answered.

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “Prayers do get answered.” He says Lamar Jackson is fine after getting stepped on. He got an X-ray to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2025

Should the Ravens need services of a backup quarterback this season, Cooper Rush is slated to be the team’s No. 2. Rush previously served as Dak Prescott’s backup i Dallas. But Baltimore, like most teams with a franchise quarterback, don’t have a Plan B. There’s no world in which Jackson can miss large chunks of time and the Ravens still compete. That means keeping Jackson key is critical and after a scare, he looks ready for the season opener.