LB Nick Herbig Ruled Out, LS Christian Kuntz Injured In Preseason Game

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show, Herbig went into the medical tent and was looked at by team doctor James Bradley before exiting the tent and pointing to his leg.
LS Christian Kuntz was also injured on a first quarter punt return.
Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Herbig won’t return to today’s game.
There was a question whether or not Herbig was going to play today after he didn’t suit up in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener. He’s expected to serve as Pittsburgh’s third outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
It could just be an abundance of caution in the Steelers keeping Herbig out for the rest of the game. He likely wasn’t going to play much tonight to begin with, and the team could just be safe by keeping him out for the rest of the game.
It would be a blow to Pittsburgh’s outside linebacker depth if Herbig is out long term. The Steelers also have Jack Sawyer as a backup at outside linebacker.
LS Christian Kuntz was also hurt on a punt return after the Steelers’ second offensive drive. He was holding his pectoral as he walked to the sideline, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
With Kuntz injured, the Steelers will turn to DL Logan Lee as their long snapper. The team did have LS Tucker Addington on their roster for part of training camp, but he was waived over a week ago to make room for QB Logan Woodside and OL Andrus Peat.
Per Missi Matthews on the KDKA broadcast, Kuntz was treated in the blue tent. He came out of the tent without his helmet, pads or a jersey, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with a chest injury, per Lauten.
He was injured on Pittsburgh’s first punt of the game.
Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reported that Kuntz is headed to the locker room.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.