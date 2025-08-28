LaVar Arrington Thinks Playoff Success Is Enough For Steelers’ Season To Be ‘A Win’

The Pittsburgh Steelers always want to compete for a Super Bowl, but that might not be a realistic goal this season. They are talented, but AFC is full of competitive teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have been a step behind those teams. However, former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington doesn’t think that the Steeler need to be Super Bowl contenders for them to have a successful year.

“They don’t even have to have a phenomenal regular season,” Arrington said recently on his 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe podcast. “They just need to have a solid regular season, get into the playoffs, and be more than what they’ve been in the playoffs in years past.

“And I think that that’s a win for the team. I think it’s a win for the fans, even though the fan base is used to being champions and may balk at it a little bit. I think it is a win if they have success in the playoffs. With that being said, I am still a healthy skeptic.”

The Steelers and their fans are always looking to win the Super Bowl. That’s their standard, set by their dynasty of the 1970s. However, they haven’t even won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

That’s the monkey on the Steelers’ back. After once again falling short last year, they entered this offseason determined to improve their team. They made a lot of surprising moves, adding several talented players, including DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. Also, they lost some mainstays of their team, such as Najee Harris and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers were not idle this offseason.

However, even after making all of those changes, the Steelers might not be among the AFC’s best. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding them. While they haven’t been championship contenders recently, they’ll still hover around the playoff picture. If their new additions can make their team better, then it’s fair to think that they could finally win a playoff game.

It’s a long season, and the Steelers will surely face a number of ups and downs. Arrington doesn’t believe in them, thinking that their aggressive approach to this offseason won’t pay off. He could end up being right, and this season could be a disaster for the Steelers. It’s too early to tell, though. Week 1 is almost here, and that should start to paint a picture of how good the Steelers can be this year.