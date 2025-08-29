Last Weekend Before 2025 Regular Season: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Football is back! The preseason is now complete, 53-man rosters are set, and there are several marquee college football matchups on television this weekend. Of course, what Steelers fans care about most is their Week 1 matchup against the Jets, which is now just a little over a week away.

It’s a game that should have plenty of storylines. Aaron Rodgers starts for the Steelers for the first time, and he faces his former team. The same goes for Justin Fields, who starts for New York against a Pittsburgh team that he won four games with last year.

However, there was plenty of drama around Pittsburgh’s cuts this past week, as well. Some notable names were left off the 53-man roster, but several of them did sign back on the practice squad, including Robert Woods, Max Hurleman, DeMarvin Leal and Beanie Bishop Jr.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Top-Read Posts Of The Week

Steelers Cutdown Tracker

Steelers Practice Squad Tracker

Pittsburgh Released Initial 12 Players Before Cutdowns

Steelers’ 53-Man Roster

Mike Tomlin Makes Potential Fired Coaches List

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers augment the WR room before next Friday (Sept. 5)?

2 – Will the Steelers sign any additional players to their practice squad before Week 1 from outside the organization?

3 – Will the Steelers defense record more sacks than the offense gives up in Week 1?

4 – Which position group is the strongest on the Steelers’ roster?

5- Are you happy or disappointed that the Steelers haven’t added a receiver yet?

Tiebreaker: How many total yards (passing and rushing) will the Steelers offense gain in Week 1?

Recap: Final Weekend Of 2025 Preseason: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The second preseason game is in the books. Thank you to the 21 Yinzers who brought their A-game to practice for the upcoming Steelers Depot regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest.

Q1: How many wide receivers will the Steelers keep on their initial 53-man roster for Week 1?

The consensus correctly predicted five wide receivers: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller. While some debated a sixth receiver, like Ke’Shawn Williams (the primary punt returner in preseason), the Steelers opted for the five locks. Seventeen of 21 respondents (81%) nailed this prediction.

Q2: The punter battle is red-hot after three preseason games. Who makes the initial 53-man roster: Cameron Johnston or Corliss Waitman?

In a tight race, Corliss Waitman edged out Cameron Johnston for the punter spot. Despite 18 of 21 respondents (86%) favoring Johnston, Waitman’s preseason performance secured his place. It was a coin-flip decision, showcasing the depth of this competition.

Q3: How many players from other teams will Omar Khan claim off waivers after the NFL cutdown deadline?

The community averaged 1.25 waiver claims, but this remains unresolved as waiver wire moves are pending. Stay tuned for updates as Omar Khan shapes the roster.

Q4: Name a Steelers bubble player you predict will earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster or practice squad based on their preseason performance.

Readers highlighted nine bubble players, with Carson Bruener (5 votes) leading the pack and securing a 53-man roster spot over Mark Robinson (1 vote). Skylar Thompson (3 votes) and Esezi Otomewo (1 vote) also made the roster, while Will Howard (0 votes) joined but may be headed to injured reserve. Lew Nichols (3 votes) and Max Hurleman (1 vote) are likely practice squad candidates.

Q5: Who will be the third quarterback on the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster: Skylar Thompson or Will Howard?

The Steelers carried four quarterbacks, with Skylar Thompson as the QB3 and Will Howard likely destined for injured reserve. Most respondents correctly picked Thompson, aligning with his strong preseason showing.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers How many WRs on initial 53-man roster? 5 5 Does P Johnston or Waitman make 53-man roster? Cam Johnston Corliss Waitman How many players will Omar Khan sign off waivers? 1.25 TBD Name a Steelers bubble player earning a spot on the

initial 53-man roster or practice squad. Carson Bruener Carson Bruener And Others Will Skylar Thompson or Will Howard be the 3rd QB? Skylar Thompson Skylar Thompson

Tiebreaker – Number of Rookies making the initial 53.

The Steelers placed all seven of their draft picks on the initial 53-man roster. But no undrafted free agents. That said, Will Howard and/or Donte Kent could wind up on the injured reserve list. But they did appear on the initial roster.

Two folks, Lou Rock and Nick Schultz pegged this question. Most predicted 5 rookies on the initial roster.

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is almost here! This Friday is the last practice run. Next week the contest begins!

2025 FN5Q Contest Details

The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest, run by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery), kicks off September 5, 2025, with weekly $25 prizes and a Steelers Depot polo option. Answer five questions plus a tiebreaker; the closest tiebreaker wins ties. Cumulative points track correct answers, with a five-point bonus for perfect weeks. Participation earns one point weekly. Reply to your original post to revise answers before kickoff. Top prizes: $100 (first), $75 (second), $25 (third), payable via PayPal. Unclaimed winnings go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or can be redirected to the prize pool. Full rules available on request. Questions? Hit up David on X (@subBurgher) or Instagram (quarternelson). Test your Steelers knowledge tonight!