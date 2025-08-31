Kozora: Why The Steelers Haven’t Added A Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver search, Part Two. Even after making the blockbuster deal to land WR DK Metcalf in March, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room has felt incomplete. Like last year, one piece shy. After a half-dozen receiver options came and went, Pittsburgh’s made no moves since trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys one week after the draft.

Why? Here’s some answers.

Lost Out On Recent Names

The most recent being Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Pittsburgh offered the same practice squad spot San Francisco did. Despite the allure of reuniting with an actively-recruiting Aaron Rodgers, Valdes-Scantling chose the 49ers. For good reason – more opportunity in an injury-ravaged receiver room than Pittsburgh’s current group.

The Steelers haven’t technically “lost out” on speedy veteran and remaining free agent Gabe Davis, but a nasty and nagging 2024 knee injury has prevented him from getting cleared. Even once he gets healthy, he’ll have missed the entire offseason and part of the regular season, making it tough to getting him back on a moving train.

Few Remaining Options

What’s left? Not much. Top free agent name Amari Cooper is off the board (though Pittsburgh never seemed to have any interest). Trades have been made, depth charts are sent, and the talent pool is as shallow as ever. Tyler Boyd? Hard pass. No one the team could sign tomorrow will come in and crack the depth chart, much less make an offensive impact.

Roman Wilson Popped

Pittsburgh used the summer to evaluate its internal group. An oblique injury shelved Calvin Austin III but Roman Wilson, the key name to focus on after a lost rookie year, made plays. He slowly ascended during the summer and shined brightest during the team’s preseason games with multiple chunk plays. Moments Pittsburgh’s offense has searched for all offseason.

Had Wilson faltered, Pittsburgh would’ve made a move. Wilson didn’t dominated but he showed enough to offer confidence he can rotate as a No. 2 alongside Austin while Scotty Miller impressed Aaron Rodgers and beat out veteran Robert Woods for a spot on the 53.

Don’t Forget About The Tight Ends

Pittsburgh doesn’t view wide receiver in a vacuum. The front office has plenty of faith in a deep tight end group doing the heavy lifting. Jonnu Smith is the most athletic and playmaking tight end Pittsburgh has and in many ways, can be viewed as a receiver more than a traditional in-line tight end.

The offense doesn’t care what the depth chart designation is. Wide receiver, tight end, running back (Kenneth Gainwell will have a pass-game role, count on that). Whatever it takes to score points. Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Smith offer pass-game value.

Preserving 2026 Capital

Omar Khan admitted it. The Steelers don’t have an appetite to trade 2026 draft picks. Not only are those being guarded in the potential pursuit of a first-round quarterback and the trade-up it might require. But Khan’s keeping those picks in what he teased as an offseason youth movement. Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and others made for a veteran-laden roster. The NFL’s second-oldest. That will require an infusion of young players next year to balance things out and replenish who may not return. Trading those picks for more veterans hurts that cause. There’s a reason why the team held out to trade WR George Pickens for 2026 picks and why Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trade involved 2027, not 2026, capital.

It’s why Pittsburgh sat on the sidelines during an active trade market ahead of cutdowns. Perhaps the Steelers will revisit at the deadline but only if a trade is needed and makes sense.

Final Thoughts

That isn’t to say Pittsburgh’s making all the right moves. Wide receiver is still far from a strength and a multi-week injury to DK Metcalf would prove devastating. This is to explain why the Steelers haven’t made a move and likely won’t make any changes unless the offense’s current circumstances change, too.